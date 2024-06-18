Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: Blood & Cheese, game of thrones, house of the dragon, Mark Stobbart, olivia cooke, ryan condal, Sam C. Wilson

House of the Dragon Star Olivia Cooke Teases "Heinous" Season 2

House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke and showrunner Ryan Condal discuss how the Season 2 premiere sets the tone for the chaos still to come.

Season two of House of the Dragon is already off to a gut-wrenching start. Unless you've been living under a rock in regards to the Game of Thrones universe, the premiere episode that aired on June 16th was called "A Son for a Son," as if there wasn't more than enough blatant foreshadowing of the terrible events ahead in the Targaryen Civil War known as "The Dance of the Dragons." Showrunner and creator Ryan Condal and star Olivia Cooke, who plays Alicent Hightower, provided what little they could to describe what's to come if fans aren't already disgusted by the end of the episode. The following contains major spoilers.

House of the Dragon: The Infamous "Blood & Cheese" Moment and More

The bulk of the episode involves two new characters, Blood (Sam C. Wilson) and Cheese (Mark Stobbart), under their cover as rat catchers, as they're paid by Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) to avenge the loss of Queen Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) son Lucerys Targaryen (Elliot Grihault), who died in the season one finale. Rhaenyra managed to recover what little of his remains with his clothes fished from the sea before the funeral pyre.

Blood & Cheese proceed to make their way to their original target – but with Aemond nowhere to be found, the two take out their orders on young Jaehaerys – which differs from what happened in George R. R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, which House of the Dragon is adapted. "God!" Cooke told Entertainment Weekly. "I'd just say, it is Game of Thrones, expect the worst. Expect the very worst possible, and then double it. I dunno what else to say without heavily spoiling it, but it is heinous."

"'A Song of Ice and Fire' and 'Game of Thrones' have really conditioned people to expect the unexpected and expect the horrible," Condal said. "But, yeah, that one's pretty horrific. We'll see what people make of what's to come." For more on season two, you can check out the full interview here. House of the Dragon airs on Sundays on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

