House of the Dragon Viewers Can Expect More Blood, Laughs in Season 2

Whether you'll be watching it for the first time or for the first time legally, tonight's season finale of HBO & showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon is expected to attract a ton of attention. And that means once those finale credits roll on the first season, "Game of Thrones" fans will be speculating away hot & heavy on what the second season will hold. In an interview with The Times, Condal shared that viewers can expect much more action and even… yes… some humor. But when it came to the first season, for Condal, it was all about giving viewers a chance to get to know the characters. "We will get to the spectacle, but you have to understand these people's complexities before they're thrown into war." But now that the backstories have been laid out, the series can hit the ground running with the second season. "Series two will hit the rhythms people came to expect from the middle run of 'Game of Thrones,' but it will have been earned, and viewers will feel the tragedies because we put the work in." As for the idea of lightening the tone a bit with humor, Condal shared that the writers will look for "natural pathways into moments of levity" during the new season. And who does Condal see being the GOT prequel series' Peter Dinklage? "I think Matt Smith is very funny. If there is one character that does not care, it is Daemon," Condal explained.

"We are aware that the tenth episode of 'House of the Dragon' has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet," a representative from HBO said in a statement on Friday about the leak. "We're disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K." With the HBO series receiving a second season order back in August, here's a look at the official preview for the season finale "Game of Thrones" prequel series House of The Dragon, S01E10 "The Black Queen":

HBO's House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. In addition, Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn, and more. Production Details: Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Co-Creator/Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer/Writer, Ryan Condal; Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer/Director, Miguel Sapochnik; Executive Producer/Writer, Sara Hess; Executive Producers, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt. Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood."