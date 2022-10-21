House of the Dragon Season Finale Leaks: HBO "Aggressively Monitoring"

We're not sure even the threat of dragon's fire would be enough to keep some "Game of Thrones" fans from leaking important episodes online. Because that's exactly what we have happening today, about 48 hours or so before the season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon hits our screens. "We are aware that the tenth episode of 'House of the Dragon' has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet," a representative from HBO said in a statement. "We're disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K." GOT fans know all too well about episode leaks, a number of which sprung up in a number of ways over the course of its run.

With the HBO series having received a second season order back in August, here's a look at the official preview for the season finale "Game of Thrones" prequel series House of The Dragon, S01E10 "The Black Queen":

HBO's House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. In addition, Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn, and more. Production Details: Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Co-Creator/Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer/Writer, Ryan Condal; Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer/Director, Miguel Sapochnik; Executive Producer/Writer, Sara Hess; Executive Producers, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt. Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood."