How I Met Your Father Season 2 Preview Images: The Gang's Back!

On Tuesday, fans of Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger's Hilary Duff-starring "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff How I Met Your Father learned from Duff personally via social media that the gang would be back for its second season on Hulu beginning January 24th. But just in case you can't wait until the official trailer drops, we have a set of preview images to pass along to give a bit more of a sense of what you can expect:

Joining Duff on the spinoff sequel series are Chris Lowell (G.L.O.W.), Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force), Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me), Brandon Micheal Hall (The Mayor), Josh Peck (Turner & Hooch), Ashley Reyes (American Gods) & Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City). Now, here's a look back at Duff confirming the good news on Tuesday:

And here's a look back at the Instagram posts from the Hulu series' main Instagram account, as well as from Tran and Daniel Augustin (Ian), sharing two looks at the first official table read for the second season that took place over the summer:

Duff also executive produces the series, with Craig Thomas and Carter Bays also serving as executive producers and Adam Londy co-executive producing- with 20th Television set to produce. Emmy Award-winning HIMYM director Pam Fryman directed the pilot and executive produced the 10-episode series (Fryman directed 196 of the original series' 208 total episodes).