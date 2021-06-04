How I Met Your Mother Co-Creator Would Go Back to Edit "Certain Stuff"

Just because How I Met Your Mother co-creator Carter Bays is busy getting ready to executive produce Hulu's upcoming Hilary Duff (Younger)-starring spinoff How I Met Your Father doesn't mean he doesn't have a little time to look back on the popular CBS series. But from what we can tell from Bays' tweets focused on his rewatching of the series, absence doesn't exactly make the heart grow fonder- and neither does time. In one post, Bays admitted that he wishes he could go back in time and make some edits to "remove certain stuff" he wishes wasn't in the series and that "nobody would miss." Of course, we're sure you're looking for details about what he's talking about- but that's not going to happen. Bays wrote, "I won't go into specifics but I'll just say I would love to go into an edit room and go George Lucas on this thing and remove certain stuff I really wish wasn't in there and I bet nobody would miss." While Bays wasn't willing to offer examples of what he would've removed from the series, it may come as no surprise that many on Twitter are suggesting the series finale.

Created by writers and executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the series kicks off with Duff's Sophie telling her son the story of how she met his father- with the story beginning in 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. Duff will also executive produce the series, with Craig Thomas and Carter Bays also serving as executive producers and Adam Londy co-executive producing- with 20th Television set to produce.

"Isaac and Elizabeth have an inspired take on this new version that honors what Carter and Craig created with the original and moves the franchise forward. Isaac and Elizabeth have proven to be rich storytellers and great partners to us at Hulu Originals and across The Walt Disney Company family," said Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, when the news was first announced. "Coupled with the passion and infectious energy Hilary brings to every role she takes on, we can't wait to suit up and bring audiences 'How I Met Your Father.'"

And since you're here…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.