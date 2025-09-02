Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: howard stern

Howard Stern Pushes Back Addressing His Future Until Next Week

Howard Stern is ready to address his multimedia future, but not today. The SiriusXM host has pushed back his big news until Monday, Sept. 8th.

Article Summary Howard Stern delays announcing his SiriusXM future, now set for Monday, September 8th on Howard 100.

Speculation swirled in August about Stern’s possible retirement or a new media move post-SiriusXM.

The Sun reported SiriusXM might not renew Stern’s contract, sparking widespread industry rumors.

Stern continues to keep fans guessing as he teases answers about his next steps in radio.

Heading into the middle of August, there was a ton of speculation that SiriusXM host and radio icon Howard Stern could either be looking to retire. Or that he could be looking to take on a new media challenge. Or that SiriusXM was looking to move on from Stern. Previously, the UK's The Sun reported (take that for what it's worth) from an "insider" who chose to remain anonymous that SiriusXM would not renew his contract when it expires. Well, it didn't take long for some folks to believe that The Sun's report was credible, running headlines as if what The Sun was reporting was gospel. On social media, Stern posted a video response to all the rumors and rumblings, announcing that he would directly address his future on the air on Tuesday, September 2nd. Well, today's the day, and… we'll have to wait a few more days. On the show's social media account, the word went out that Stern would now address his future on Monday, September 8th, on Howard 100.

The video above that was released last month kicked off with a montage of speculation reporting about Stern's future, with folks dropping lines like, "The shock jock just got his walking papers from SiriusXM" and "The guillotine is coming for Howard Stern." From there, a voiceover narrator adds, "The tabloids have spoken. Howard Stern: Fired. Canceled. Is it really 'Bye-Bye Booey'? Chaos is swirling at 'The Howard Stern Show.' Did staffers talk to the press? Are writers withholding their best jokes? Nobody knows what's going on — or who to trust. Now we can reveal all the questions will be answered. All the truths will be told by the one man truly on the inside: Howard Stern will speak. Tuesday, September 2." Well, not quite…

With the multimedia landscape shifting regularly, Stern might be better served by looking at what other potential suitors might have to offer. Whatever folks may think of Stern, one way or another, he has a unique interviewing style that has afforded him a killer lineup of guests over the years who've joined him in the studio for some very lengthy interview sessions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!