The Sandman Image Gallery: Death, The Corinthian, Constantine & More

Fans who've been waiting patiently for news on Netflix's upcoming The Sandman series adaptation from creator, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer (Foundation) did not leave today's Geeked Week sessions disappointed. Along with learning that the series would be casting its spells on August 5, they also learned that none other than Mark Hamill will be voicing Mervyn Pumpkinhead. From there, we were treated to new teaser posters as well as character key art for Jenna Coleman's occult detective Johanna Constantine (clearly in modern-day mode) & Boyd Holbrook's The Corinthian. And then there was the cherry on top: a brand new teaser that shined a spotlight on more members of Morpheus' (Sturridge) universe. Now, we have an updated look at the full photo gallery, including the newest images uploaded & shared this afternoon:

Now here's a look back at the date announcement teaser released earlier today, followed by some previously-released extras:

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

"For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality. I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there," said Gaiman in a statement coinciding with the initial casting news on the series. "This is astonishing, and I'm so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality."

Stemming from Warner Bros. TV, Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt.