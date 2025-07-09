Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: euphoria

Euphoria: Sydney Sweeney "Very Shocked" by Cassie's Season 3 Story

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney shared that she was "definitely very shocked by the turns of Cassie's life" during the upcoming third season.

Article Summary Sydney Sweeney reveals she was shocked by Cassie's dramatic twists in Euphoria Season 3.

Sweeney called it a fulfilling "OG family" experience reuniting with the cast.

Sweeney has filmed scenes with Maude Apatow, and discusses their on-screen and off-screen bond.

Cassie's Season 3 journey promises to be a "wild ride" with unexpected developments ahead.

When we last checked in with Sydney Sweeney to see how things were going with the filming of the third season of HBO and Sam Levinson's Zendaya and Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria, she was addressing some leaked images on social media that showed Sweeney's Cassie in a wedding dress. For this go-around, Sweeney shared that she's "definitely very shocked" by the turns Cassie's life take this season and one of the people she has already filmed scenes with.

"I'm so happy to be back. It feels like I'm with my OG family. We've been doing this since I was 20 years old. There are many crew members who are still here from Season 1 and Season 2. It's like a reunion," Sweeney shared with Bustle in support of her team-up with Baskin-Robbins. While the cast and creative team are on spoiler lockdown regarding what's to come, Sweeny shared that Cassie's Season 3 journey will be "a wild ride," adding, "I was definitely very shocked by the turns of Cassie's life. I'm very excited for the entire show." Sweeney revealed that she's filmed with her on-screen sister, Maude Apatow (Lexi Howard), adding, "Maude's my best friend. I see her all the time, so being able to work together again is always so fulfilling. She's just such a special, sweet, and kind person. I'm lucky to have her as my sister on the show."

Euphoria Season 3: Who's Returning? Who's Joining?

Who's Returning? Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow return as series regulars. Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been upped to series regulars. Colman Domingo returns as a guest star, with Dominic Fike also returning.

Any New Series Regulars? Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Suicide Squad, Lost, The Union) and Toby Wallace (Babyteeth, The Bikeriders, Eden)

Any New Guest Stars? Musical artist Rosalia, Marshawn Lynch (Love Hurts, Bottoms, Thursday Night Football), Darrell Britt-Gibson (She Taught Love, Judas and The Black Messiah, Barry), Kadeem Hardison (Criminal, The Chi, A Different World), Priscilla Delgado (Julieta, Killer Book Club, A League of Their Own), James Landry Hébert (1883, Horizon, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Anna Van Patten (Gossip Girl, Amanda: A Coming of Age Horror), and Sharon Stone (Casino, Ratched). Asante Blackk (This Is Us, When They See Us) has been tapped for a major recurring role, reportedly as Kidd, a runner for a ruthless kingpin reportedly played by Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

Any Returning Crew? Emmy winner Julio C. Perez IV returns as supervising editor and co-producer. Emmy winner Marcell Rév returns as director of photography and will be shooting all episodes. Emmy winner Doniella Davy returns as makeup department head. Emmy winner Ryan Heffington returns as choreographer. Emmy-nominated Kim Kimble returns as hair department head.

Any New Crew? Oscar winner Colleen Atwood joins as a co-producer. CDG Awards winner Natasha Newman-Thomas joins as costume designer. ADG Awards winner Francois Audouy joins as production designer.

HBO today announced the returning main cast and new cast starring in season three of the Emmy®-winning drama series Euphoria, as well as new and returning key crew members. Euphoria is created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson, stars Emmy winner Zendaya,… — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) February 14, 2025 Show Full Tweet

