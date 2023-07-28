Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Hulk Hogan, wrestling

Hulk Hogan's Marvel-ous Tale of Name Rights: Truth or Hulk Hog-wash?

Join El Presidente as we wrestle with the truth behind Hulk Hogan reclaiming his name. True triumph or mere Hogan hogwash? Read on, comrades!

Buenos dias, comrades! It is your beloved El Presidente, reporting to you from the gold-plated hot tub in my secret bunker, deep beneath the heart of the Andes. Have I got a tale for you today! After a spicy empanada breakfast with my good friend and fellow pop-culture aficionado Kim Jong-un, I happened upon some fresh chisme – courtesy of Hulk Hogan.

Does the Hulk not know that El Presidente has spies everywhere? Including the latest podcast by The Weekend After, transcribed by the diligent workers at Fightful. In this revealing conversation, Hogan prattles on about his victorious battle to reclaim his name from the clutches of Marvel Comics. However, comrades, I must say, his story smells fishier than the CIA operative I caught lurking in the presidential koi pond. An enchanting affair, isn't it? Marvel Comics, the WWE, and Hogan intertwined in a capitalist dance of name rights, trademarks, and royalties. However, comrades, anyone who has heard me speak of the Hulkster before knows El Presidente takes his tales with a sprinkle of skepticism, like a margarita with too much salt.

Despite my many battles with American capitalism, even I, El Presidente, find it extraordinary that Hogan claims he walked away from this conflict owning "everything" for such a low price and as a result of a brilliant coup. This, much like an American CIA agent happily sipping a socialist mojito, is exceedingly hard to believe. Also, the tale of Marvel giving WWE the rights to 'Hulk Hogan' to avoid a $35 million payout sounds as likely as my third cousin Fidel Castro dropping his Cuban cigars for vapes. Much like how Fidel admired his stogies, our friends at Marvel love their intellectual properties – would they really barter them away so easily?

In a most enjoyable twist, comrades, Hogan claims Vince McMahon attempted to purchase the name from him, only for our Hulkster to refuse – like me turning down a CIA invitation to a 'friendly' chat. Ownership of a name is power in the world of pop culture and wrestling, much like a missile during a standoff. Well played, comrade Hogan.

To end this delightful saga, the Hulkster says he only had to pay Marvel "$750 grand" to regain his title. As a wrestling fan, our Hogan commands respect, but as a seasoned dictator, I cannot help but raise an eyebrow at his inflated tales. But then again, isn't that what makes wrestling – and the politics of pop culture – so fantastically entertaining?

But do not take my word for it, comrades. Peruse the full quote and decide for yourselves what is true and what isn't:

I own everything. I own Hulk Hogan, Hulkamania, Hulkster. I'm one of the few guys who own the name, rights, trademarks, and licenses. [Vince McMahon Sr.] goes, 'I want you to be Hulk Hogan.' 'What does Hulk Hogan mean?' 'Ivan Putski for the Polish Americans, Bruno Sammartino for the Italian Americans, Chief Jay Strongbow for the Native Americans, and Hulk Hogan for the Irish Americans.' Vince gave me the name. Vince Sr dies, Vince Jr takes over. Right when Hulk Hogan takes off, we get a call Marvel comics. 'You're infringing on our mark. Reasonably similar. We're going to sue you, put you in litigation.' We let them have the name, didn't license the name. I only had to pay them one-tenth of 1%. That went from 1985 to 2005. In 2005, it's over. Now, I can't use Hulk Hogan anymore, and I'm red hot in 2005. I went to my attorney, 'I don't give a damn what deal you make, you're going to make a deal because I need the name.' What happened was, I got a one-year extension and I had to pay them 30% of everything I made. Movies, TV wrestling, they got 30% of everything, but if they decided to sell the name, they had to give me first shot at it. They couldn't sell the name or do anything. Fair market value. All of a sudden, Marvel Comics gets in a bitchfest with WWE about intellectual properties, that they can't re-air old Hulk Hogan matches. Marvel Comics lost. They owe Vince $35 million. They made a huge mistake. They said, 'Instead of paying $35 million, how about we give you the Hulk Hogan name.' I heard about it and went, 'You screwed up now.' Now, I don't have to pay $35 million for the name, you have to sell it for me for fair money value,' which is only $750 grand. I bought the name back. Vince wanted to buy the name from me. 'Nah, I got this one.' I bought the name back and I own everything.

I leave you, comrades, with this thought. Just like in our struggle against the corporate superpowers, the battle for self-identity and ownership is never-ending. Even the mighty Hulk Hogan had to grapple with it. Ah, the joys of capitalism, eh, comrades? Until next time, dear comrades. Keep wrestling, keep fighting! This is El Presidente, signing off from the luxurious heart of the Andes!

