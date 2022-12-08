Hunters: Amazon Drops Season 2 Teaser For Kanye's Least Favorite Show

Last month, we learned that Amazon & David Weil's Hunters would be back for its second and final season on January 13, 2023. And based on how the first season ended and what we know about what's to come, Logan Lerman's Jonah Heidelbaum, Jerrika Hinton's Millie Morris, Josh Radnor's Lonny Flash, Tiffany Boone's Roxy Jones, and Kate Mulvany's Sister Harriet are going out in epic fashion. How epic? Well, why take our word for it when you can check out an official teaser below? And after enjoying that, check out some preview images and additional details on what's to come.

Two years after the first season, it's 1979, and the team has broken up after a between-seasons incident. But once Jonah and Millie learn that Hitler (Udo Kier) is alive and part of Lena Olin's Eva Braun's ("The Colonel") "Fourth Reich" plans, it's time for a three-continent mission to end Hitler once and for all. Joining them is Jennifer Jason Leigh as Chava Apfelbaum, a top Nazi hunter, with Greg Austin's sadistic Travis Leich returning, as well as Al Pacino's deceased team founder Meyer Offerman/Nazi "Wolf" Wilhelm Zuchs. Pacino, Lerman, Hinton, Olin, Radnor, Mulvany, and Boone are joined by Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, and Greg Austin. Now here's a look at an official teaser for Amazon's Hunters Season 2, debuting January 13, 2023, on Prime Video:

After an accident derails their exploits in Europe, the Hunters must band back together to hunt down history's most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler, who's hiding in South America. Meanwhile, a look to the past reveals Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) encountering a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for our Hunters.

When it comes to Pacino's return, Weil explained that Offerman-Zuchs' death was always intended to end the first season, but he and Pacino found a way to make it work for the final season. The second season will involve two timelines: one set in 1979 and focusing on the main storyline, one focused on Meyer as he forms the team. "In many ways, Jonah's journey this season, he may find himself right in a similar darkness that Meyer Offerman tried to keep him from but that Wilhelm Zuchs always exuded and inhabited," Weil explained.

And as for Hitler stepping to the forefront this season, Weil assures viewers, "I would only ever invoke Hitler if we're going to deliver justice in some hopefully satisfying way." The series creator added, "For me, as a kid growing up on Long Island, being Jewish, there was always this frustration and anger that Hitler got away with his crimes, that he was never brought to justice, he was never arrested, killed, tried, that he made a decision at the end of his life. So 'Hunters,' being a show about catharsis, about Jewish empowerment, and about wish fulfillment for Jewish kids like me who grew up wanting to reclaim power, season 2, I hope, will be that catharsis."

Prime Video's Hunters is produced by Amazon Studios, Monkeypaw Productions, and Halcyon Studios. The series is created and executive produced by David Weil, who also serves as showrunner, Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions, Phil Abraham, David J. Rosen, Jerry Kupfer, and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon. David Ellender and Matt Loze from Halcyon Studios also serve as executive producers.