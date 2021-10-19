I Know What You Did Last Summer: Amazon Series Hosts Cemetery Takeover

Scary movie classic I Know What You Did Last Summer was brought back to the big screen under the stars at the Hollywood Forever cemetery, thanks to Amazon Prime and Cinespia. As a special bonus, the original film was introduced by Ashley Moore, Madison Iseman, Ezekiel Goodman, and Sebastian Amoruso from the Amazon Prime series…with an extra special appearance from Ryan Phillippe (in his original jacket from the film, no less).

For an additionally added surprise, the first episode of the eight-episode re-imagined version of the original 1997 I Know What You Did Last Summer film screened for audiences after the film.

The Amazon series is different from any previous iteration of the classic horror IP, though that's not a bad thing. It revitalizes the basic story points and updates the story to center around a group of recent high school graduates in a small Hawaiian town and the web of lies they spin to protect their future plans.

Based on the Lois Duncan 1973 YA novel and first adapted as a 1997 feature film written by Scream's Kevin Williamson, the showrunner Sara Goodman provided her own spin on the tale of five adolescents impacted by a fateful night that changes their lives forever. The experience was part of Amazon Prime Video's promotion of their "Now Screaming" selection of original horror content, and also featured an I Know What You Did Last Summer themed photo booth, spooky snacks, swag bags, and a neon photo-op promoting fellow Amazon Prime horror film Bingo Hell. Side note: Bingo Hell is an Amazon original film in partnership with Blumhouse featuring a cast of seniors who discover their bingo hall is in danger of being sold to dark forces.

Amazon Prime Video's "Now Screaming" section offers old and new horror and suspense favorites perfect for the Halloween season including new Blumhouse features, old favorites, series like Dexter, and of course a great selection of Amazon originals like I Know What You Did Last Summer (with new episodes releasing every Friday only on Amazon Prime).