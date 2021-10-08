I Know What You Did Last Summer Preview; Film Cast Crashes NYCC Panel

With only a week to go until Amazon Prime & writer, showrunner & EP Sara Goodman's (Preacher, Gossip Girl) series take on I Know What You Did Last Summer hits streaming screens, the cast checked in virtually to Friday's session of New York Comic Con (NYCC) to offer fans a sneak preview of what to expect- and then find themselves surprised by some surprise guests. Based on Lois Duncan's 1973 novel that also served as the basis of the iconic 1997 film, the series is set in a town full of secrets where a group of teenagers is stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night- a killer who has no intentions of stopping until they get their revenge.

First up, a sneak preview showing the fateful night that will come back to haunt them in ways they never saw coming:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: I Know What You Did Last Summer | Exclusive Clip | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzL3ah9w98Y)

And in this clip, the original cast of the feature film crash the virtual panel to have some fun asking the new cast some questions and offering their seals of approval for the series adaptation:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: I Know What You Did Last Summer – Original Cast Crashes New Cast At NYCC | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFwztbNFe9E&t=296s)

Here's a look back at the horror still to come via the official trailer, followed by a series overview for Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer, hitting the streamer on October 15th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: I Know What You Did Last Summer | Official Teaser | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmbWNRPPNyY)

One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who's after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.

With a pilot directed by Craig Macneill (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), the series stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom. Amazon Prime's I Know What You Did Last Summer is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Goodman executive produces alongside Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, Peter Guber, Atomic Monster's James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett, Craig William Macneill, and Shay Hatten.