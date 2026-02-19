Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: The Pitt, the simpsons

If The Simpsons Ever Does End, There Won't Be a "Finale": Showrunner

FOX's The Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman explains why, if the long-running animated series ever does end, fans won't be getting a "finale."

It's difficult to think of any conceivable endgame The Simpsons has after 800 episodes, and it's something that Matt Selman addressed about the Matt Groening-animated series, which has been a staple on Fox Sunday nights since 1989. Speaking with The Wrap, the showrunner broke down why he doesn't see it happening, because of all the possibilities and opportunities the animated series has tackled, it's been done already, several times.

The Simpsons Showrunner on Why He Doesn't Think a Series Finale Is in the Cards

"We did an episode about a year-and-a-half ago that was like a parody of the series finale," Selman said ahead of the 800th episode, "Irrational Treasure," that aired on February 15th, which saw the family travel to Pennsylvania with special guest stars Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, and Taylor Dearden reprising their roles from HBO Max's The Pitt. "We jammed every possible series finale concept into one show, so that was sort of my way of saying we're never going to do a series finale. We did a series finale in the middle of the show that made fun of all the ideas of wrapping everything up or ending."

Selman added that continuity is not something that's part of The Simpsons' nature. "The show isn't supposed to change. The characters reset every week. It's like Groundhog Day, but they don't know it — and they don't die that much. If the show ever did end, there's no finale, it would just be a regular episode that has the family in it. Probably a little Easter egg here and there, but no 'I'm going to miss this place.'" "We just want to make every separate episode its own amazing little mini movie that stands on its own and is original from the other 799."

Selman explained. "It's a hard challenge, but it's a really fun challenge, that quest for originality; and to really be worthy of the mantle of making a TV show where we can kind of do whatever we want, and people still seem to like it. So we're just the luckiest writer Ding-Dongs in the world. I just don't want to screw it up." For more on Selman talking about his time on the series since joining in 1997, its penchant for predicting the future, and more, you can check out the full interview.

