Marshals: Check Out 3 New Sneak Peeks at S01E03: "Road to Nowhere"

Kayce and the team are on a manhunt for shooters in CBS and EPs Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser's Marshals S01E03: "Road to Nowhere."

Article Summary Kayce and the Marshals launch a manhunt after a violent standoff at a mine site in episode 3.

Get a first look at Marshals S01E03: "Road to Nowhere" with official previews and sneak peek videos.

Broken Rock faces off against local ranchers, fueling escalating tensions in this thrilling new episode.

Catch a teaser for S01E04: "The Gathering Storm" and what's ahead for Kayce and the team.

A tense standoff between Broken Rock and local ranchers over a mine groundbreaking takes a violent turn, sending Kayce (Luke Grimes) and the team on a manhunt to find those responsible. That's how things are looking heading into this weekend's episode of CBS and EPs Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser's Marshals, and we've got an extended preview for S01E03: "Road to Nowhere" that should get you up to speed. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks, don't miss what's ahead with March 22nd's S01E04: "The Gathering Storm."

Marshals Season 1: S01E03 & S01E04 Previews

Marshals Season 1 Episode 3: "Road to Nowhere" – When a standoff between Broken Rock and local ranchers over a mine groundbreaking turns violent, the Marshals launch a manhunt to find the shooters. Written by Tom Mulraz and directed by Chris Chulack.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 4: "The Gathering Storm" – Kayce and Cal search for survivors of a helicopter crash while the rest of the team tries to clear Kayce's name in a use-of-force complaint. Written by Dana Greenblatt and directed by Chris Chulack.

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David C. Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

