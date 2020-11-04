Impact Recap – Awkward! Jordynne Grace Rejected by Tenille Dashwood

On Impact Wrestling this week, Tommy Dreamer investigates the shooting of John E. Bravo, Jordynne Grace gets rejected by Tenille Dashwood, and Deonna Purrazzo earns another title match! I'm Jude Terror. This is The Shovel: Impact Edition, and though the fate of the free world is being decided right now as I write this, I'm gonna watch wrestling instead because that's how dedicated I am to this job, people! You're welcome!

This post is part 1 of a 3 part series. Read: Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3

Impact Wrestling Recap for November 3rd, 2020 Part 1

After seeing what happened last week on Impact (John E. Bravo was shot during his wedding to Rosemary), Scott D'Amore gets off a phone call. He tells Tommy Dreamer, who is dressed as Sherlock Holmes that John E. Bravo is in a coma. Dreamer heads off to investigate, and we see the Impact credits. Deonna Purrazzo comes out with Kimber Lee. Then Knockouts Champion Sy Yung comes out. This is a Bound for Glory rematch.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Su Yung – Knockouts Championship Match

In the Twitch chat, some people are talking about politics, and a bunch of other people complain about it and demand they keep it about wrestling. Purrazzo works on Yung's arm to start this match. She wants to soften her up for the Rings of Saturn. Su Yung makes a comeback, prompting Lee to toss Purrazzo a chair. Yung grabs it, and they fight over the chair. Yung nails Purrazzo in the gut with it and earns a disqualification.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

Su Yung beats up Lee and Purrazzo with the chair. Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne, our commentary team tonight, talk about tonight's card. Tommy Dreamer investigating the shooting of John E. Bravo is the big story. Jordynne Grace and Tenille Dashwood will be on Locker Room Talk. Doc Gallows faces Ethan Page. And Eddie Edwards and Rich Swann face Eric Young and Sami Callahan.

Rhino is helping Heath with his injury in a conference room backstage. Scott D'Amore comes in with Heath's contract, but he wants to know Heath is healthy first. Heath pretends he's not injured, but D'Amore is onto him. He says his contract will be here waiting for him, but Heath has to recover first. Heath says he's not hurt, and he'll prove it. He limps out of the office.

Deonna Purrazzo's lawyer enters the conference room to complain about the finish to the Knockouts Championship match. He wants Purrazzo to get a rematch. D'Amore agrees with him. He blows smoke up his ass about what a good lawyer he is and makes an "anything goes" match for Turning Point. The lawyer is skeptical, but D'Amore insists Purrazzo is gonna love this. Impact takes a commercial break.

Rich Swann talks to Eddie Edwards backstage. He's excited about their tag team match. Edwards is excited too. Great! Everyone's excited! Chris Bey heads to the ring. Trey Miguel follows.

Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel

TJP isn't involved in this one because he's out there voting for Trump right now. This is the evenly-matched, acrobatic contest you'd expect it to be, with Bey coming out on top. Look, I've got more important things to pay attention to here!

Winner: Chris Bey

Impact takes a commercial break. It looks like Melissa Santos has started taking notes on the matches because she's recapping it now. I'm glad someone is because I'm finding it hard not to pay attention to the election instead.

After the break, Madison Rayne kicks off an episode of Locker Room Talk with co-host Johnny Swinger, being his usual hilarious self. Jordynne Grace is the first guest. Swinger goes for the hug but gets shut down. Rayne brings out Tenille Dashwood next. Swinger gets up for the hug but gets upset when he sees Kaleb with a K with her. Swinger accuses him of making this a "sausage party."

Rayne asks Grace about finding a partner for the Knockouts Tag Tournament. Grace says she's confident she'll find one, but it soon becomes clear Rayne is trying to play matchmaker here. She points out that neither have partners. Grace admits that Tenille will do anything she has to in order to win. She says maybe the team to beat is in this room. Dashwood agrees. She asks Rayne to be her partner. Rayne is flattered. Grace is not pleased. Kaleb wants to take photos of the new team. He asks Grace to get out of the way. She tosses his phone. Luckily, they can use Dashwood's Swinger jumps into the shot and puts his arm around Dashwood.

Tommy Dreamer interrogates a referee about shooting John E. Bravo. He plays a clip of Bravo calling the ref a moron after he made a bad call during the Fallah Bahh vs. Johnny Swinger match a few weeks back. But Dreamer lets him go for now. A Deaner comes in next, but Johnny Swinger cuts in line. He says he has a "mizatch." The Deaner says he has a "mizatch," too. It turns out their match is against each other. Dreamer tells them to come back afterward. Impact takes a commercial break.

Will Dreamer get to the bottom of this mystery? Probably not. They're gonna drag it out as long as possible, like Pennsylvania's vote count. But click through to the next part of The Shovel: Impact Wrestling Edition anyway.

This post is part of a multi-part series: The Shovel: Impact Edition for November 3rd, 2020.

Impact Recap – Awkward! Jordynne Grace Rejected by Tenille Dashwood

Impact Recap – Johnny Swinger Finds a Good Use for His Fanny Pack (Coming Soon)

Impact Recap – Sami Callahan, Ken Shamrock, and Eric Young Team Up (Coming Soon)