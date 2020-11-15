Impact Turning Point Results – Cousin Jake vs. Rohit Raju

Cousin Jake came out for the Defeat Rohit challenge at Impact Wrestling's Turning Point special. Did he win the X-Division championship? Find out here!

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel, the recap column (or perhaps a manifestation of severe mental illness) where I watch all the wrestling on TV in a given week and tell you what happened so you can do something more productive with your life.

Impact Wrestling's Turning Point special emanates from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, November 14th, airing exclusively on Impact Plus. The card for the show features nine matches. Rich Swann defends the Impact Championship against Sami Callihan. Su Yung defends the Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo. The North defends the Impact Championship against The Good Brothers. Rohit Raju defends the X-Division Championship against an unnamed opponent in a Defeat Rohit challenge. In addition to those title matches, Chris Sabin teams with a returning James Storm to take on XXXL. Jordynne Grace teams up with Tenille Dashwood to fight Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary. Eddie Edwards faces a returning Daivari. Willie Mack takes on TNA Champion Moose. And Swoggle looks for revenge against Bryan Myers.

Impact Wrestling Turning Point Live Recap Part 5

The Deaners go looking for Johnny Swinger and find his fanny pack outside a men's room. They open up the fanny pack and find a gun in there. Did Johnny Swinger shoot John E. Bravo?!

Rohit Raju comes out for the Defeat Rohit challenge. He cuts a promo ripping off The Rock a little bit. He says the Defeat Rohit open challenge is open to anyone except TJP since TJP can't have another title shot after losing the last one. Rohit asks for anyone but TJP to come out. Ugh, it's a Deaner. Even worse, it's a PPV, so I have to recap this! My worst nightmare!

Cousin Jake is the Deaner wrestling here. The other Deaner is at ringside. Oh, man. Look, if you've read a single one of my Impact Wrestling recaps, you know my feelings on Deaners. But just for you, readers, I'm suffering through this. Jake puts up a good fight, but Rohit eeks out the win with a running knee.

Rohit Raju defeats Cousin Jake.

Eric Young heads out with a guy in a cowboy hat. Josh Matthews tells us this is Joe Doering. Wikipedia tells me Joe Doering has wrestled for AJPW a lot. He murders both Deaners, so he's my new hero.

