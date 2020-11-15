Impact Turning Point Results – The Good Brothers vs. The North

Were the Good Brothers able to defeat The North and win the Impact Tag Team Championships at Impact's Turning Point special? Find out here!

Impact Wrestling's Turning Point special emanates from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, November 14th, airing exclusively on Impact Plus. The card for the show features nine matches. Rich Swann defends the Impact Championship against Sami Callihan. Su Yung defends the Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo. The North defends the Impact Championship against The Good Brothers. Rohit Raju defends the X-Division Championship against an unnamed opponent in a Defeat Rohit challenge. In addition to those title matches, Chris Sabin teams with a returning James Storm to take on XXXL. Jordynne Grace teams up with Tenille Dashwood to fight Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary. Eddie Edwards faces a returning Daivari. Willie Mack takes on TNA Champion Moose. And Swoggle looks for revenge against Bryan Myers.

Impact Wrestling Turning Point Live Recap Part 7

Eddie Edwards talks to Rich Swann backstage, where Swann congratulates him on his win later. Edwards says he'll be watching Swann's match tonight, and if Sami Callihan tries to cheat, Eddie will have Swann's back.

The Good Brothers come out. Then The North do. The path to this match was a weird one. The Good Brothers debuted at Slammiversary earlier this year, while The North were still on their year-long tag team championship run. The Motor City Machine Guns also returned that night and beat The North to win the titles. They lost it back to The North soon after, and then we got onto this feud. But Good Brothers vs. The North was the money feud from the start, and they probably should have started off like that.

Oh well, the past is the past, and we've got this matchup tonight. The Good Brothers have to win here tonight lest they lose all their momentum, and for the money Impact probably paid them to be here, I don't see that happening. I could be wrong, though, so we'll see.

Josh Matthews sells this match as having a "big fight feel," but I don't know if such a thing is possible in an empty building. The North work over Karl Anderson for the bulk of this match, like pretty much every Good Brothers match ever. But hey, the formula has been working for the Rock and Roll Express for like 50 years, so who am I to criticize?

The Big LG gets the hot tag, as he does, and cleans house, but he ends up double-teamed by The North. Now, Gallows is the face in peril for a short time as Anderson crawls up to the apron. Gallows tags Anderson and the Good Brothers go for Magic Killer on Josh Alexander, but Page breaks it up. After a melee, Anderson is left alone in the ring as Alexander tags in Page. Anderson hits a spinebuster on Page, a gun stun on Alexander, and then he tags in Gallows. One Magic Killer later, and we have new champions.

The Good Brothers defeat The North to win the Impact Tag Team Championships.

A decent match with a proper outcome. The highlight is the aftermath, where Gallows swings his belt, in-between his legs like it's his dick. Classy! Somebody needs to make a gif of that.

