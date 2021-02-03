Impact Video Highlights: Watch Moose Make a Statement to Rich Swann

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from Mar-a-Lago, where I have disguised myself using a fake mustache and a pair of sunglasses and have just been hired to former President Donald Trump's impeachment defense team. Of course, I am just going to sabotage the defense from the inside, comrades. It's a classic tactic: the trojan lawyer. Haw haw haw haw! I crack myself up, comrades! But that's not the reason I'm writing you today. I am here to present the video highlights from this week's episode of Impact Wrestling.

And what an episode it was, comrades! It featured the returns of ODB and Mahabali Shera. Ken Shamrock was suspended. Multiple matches were made for the upcoming No Surrender special. And in the main event, Tommy Dreamer and Rich Swann took on Moose and Chris Bey.

The official logo of Impact Wrestling.
Impact Video Highlights – February 2nd, 2021

Check out these video highlights from this week's show.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRdQbR7pzBc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XZIfOfOfs8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XVgDXve9zLg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdVb2vvgrhQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z3J8YFQPZFs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ghLXz20W990
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J23a7FKlwXY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bd2fYfEgRmk

Impact Wrestling, the successor to the great legacy of TNA Wrestling, airs weekly on AXS TV on Tuesdays at 8PM Eastern. Impact also streams live at that same time on Twitch, with commercials replaced by classic TNA moments or chats with Melissa Santos. Impact also offers a monthly subscription service, Impact Plus, that offers access to replays of Impact, monthly Impact Plus exclusive quasi-PPV events, and access to the illustrious TNA tape library. Impact PPV events and Impact Plus can also be purchased and viewed on the Fite TV app.

