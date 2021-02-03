Impact Video Highlights: Watch Moose Make a Statement to Rich Swann

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from Mar-a-Lago, where I have disguised myself using a fake mustache and a pair of sunglasses and have just been hired to former President Donald Trump's impeachment defense team. Of course, I am just going to sabotage the defense from the inside, comrades. It's a classic tactic: the trojan lawyer. Haw haw haw haw! I crack myself up, comrades! But that's not the reason I'm writing you today. I am here to present the video highlights from this week's episode of Impact Wrestling.

And what an episode it was, comrades! It featured the returns of ODB and Mahabali Shera. Ken Shamrock was suspended. Multiple matches were made for the upcoming No Surrender special. And in the main event, Tommy Dreamer and Rich Swann took on Moose and Chris Bey.

Impact Video Highlights – February 2nd, 2021

Check out these video highlights from this week's show.

