Impeachment: American Crime Story Preview: Trapped In A "Power" Play

In less than two weeks, FX and Ryan Murphy's series finally gets to turn its season-long spotlight on the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal with Impeachment: American Crime Story. Based on Jeffrey Toobin's book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President as well as additional in-depth news reports, the award-winning anthology series concerns itself less with Clinton's (Clive Owen) perspective and more on telling the story through the eyes of Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). Now, we're getting a look at the newest teaser, offering the most extended look at Owen's Clinton yet while also showing viewers how Lewinsky found herself stuck between two people in the middle of a "Power' play who were only concerned for themselves.

Set to premiere on September 7, here's a look at the newest teaser for FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Impeachment: American Crime Story | Power – Preview | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TiAZLyH_xgo)

Officially released last week, here's a look back at the second trailer for the anthology series' return:

For our initial extended look at Feldstein, Paulson, Ashford, Owen, Edie Falco's First Lady Hillary Clinton, Billy Eichner's Matt Drudge, and more, here's the first official trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Impeachment: American Crime Story | Official Trailer | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtipQ3EsGWo)

Impeachment: American Crime Story is a limited series examining the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century. It tells this story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics, and a changing media landscape. The series shows how power lifts some and disposes of others in the halls of our most sacred institutions.

Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, and Clive Owen as Bill Clinton star. In addition, the season stars Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge, Anthony Green as Al Gore, Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter, Taran Killam as Steve Jones, Mira Sorvino as Marcia Lewis, Kathleen Turner as Susan Webber Wright, Dan Bakkedahl as Kenneth Starr, Joseph Mazzello as Paul Begala, Blair Underwood as Vernon Jordan, Kevin Pollak as Bernie Nussbaum, and Patrick Fischler as Sidney Blumenthal. Elizabeth Reaser, Judith Light, and Colin Hanks also star. Impeachment: American Crime Story is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Sarah Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, and Michael Uppendahl. The series is a 20th Television and FX Productions production.

