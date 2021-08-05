Impeachment: American Crime Story Recast: Cobie Smulders Now Coulter

Just when you thought things were locked in when it came to the third installment of the award-winning series, Impeachment: American Crime Story has one more change to make. Due to scheduling conflicts, Betty Gilpin (GLOW) is stepping away from playing conservative media talking head Ann Coulter. Cobie Smulders (Stumptown) will be replacing Gilpin in the role. Based on news reports covering the scandal as well as Jeffrey Toobin's book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, the season shines a spotlight on the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal through the eyes of Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford)- with a new key art poster and teaser released earlier this week, ahead of its early September premiere.

Here's a look at the first official teaser for Impeachment: American Crime Story, premiering September 7 on FX:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Impeachment: American Crime Story | Gift – Teaser | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ykrhBHuuR9U)

Impeachment: American Crime Story is a limited series examining the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century. It tells this story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics, and a changing media landscape. The series shows how power lifts some and disposes of others in the halls of our most sacred institutions.

Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Clive Owen as President Clinton, Edie Falco as First Lady Hillary Clinton, Anthony Green as VP Al Gore, Billy Eichner as journalist Matt Drudge, Cobie Smulders as conservative media pundit Ann Coulter, and Colin Hanks also star. Impeachment: American Crime Story is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Sarah Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, and Michael Uppendahl. The series is a 20th Television and FX Productions production.

