Impeachment: American Crime Story: Sorvino, Fischler & More Join Cast

With next month's Impeachment: American Crime Story ready to shine a spotlight on the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal, FX and Ryan Murphy are introducing more familiar faces joining the cast to play some very familiar names. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Mira Sorvino (Modern Family), Dan Bakkedahl (Veep), Joseph Mazzello (Bohemian Rhapsody), Blair Underwood (Quantico), Kevin Pollak (Mom), and Patrick Fischler (Happy!) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Based on actual news reporting as well as Jeffrey Toobin's book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, the season will concern itself less with Clinton's (Clive Owen) perspective and more on telling the story through the eyes of Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford).

Sorvino is set to play Marcia Lewis, Monica Lewinsky's mom. Bakkedahl's Kenneth Starr was the independent counsel during the Clinton presidency and author of the Starr Report, which alleged that Bill Clinton lied about the existence of an affair with Lewinsky during a sworn deposition, an allegation that led to Clinton's impeachment. Mazzello's Paul Begala was an adviser to Bill Clinton during his presidency. Underwood's Vernon Jordan was a business executive and civil rights activist who became a close adviser to Bill Clinton. Pollak's Bernie Nussbaum served as White House counsel under President Bill Clinton. Fischler's Sidney Blumenthal was an aide to President Bill Clinton and long-time confidante of Hillary Clinton.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Crime Story – Impeachment | On Hold – Teaser | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOybwCBwoI4)

For a closer look at Feldstein, Paulson, Ashford, Owen, Edie Falco's First Lady Hillary Clinton, Billy Eichner's Matt Drudge, and more, here's your look at the official trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story, premiering exclusively on FX on September 7th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Impeachment: American Crime Story | Official Trailer | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtipQ3EsGWo)

Impeachment: American Crime Story is a limited series examining the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century. It tells this story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics, and a changing media landscape. The series shows how power lifts some and disposes of others in the halls of our most sacred institutions.

Impeachment: American Crime Story is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Sarah Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, and Michael Uppendahl. The series is a 20th Television and FX Productions production.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.