Industry S04E07: "Points of Emphasis" Preview: Harper's Next Move

What's Harper's next move? Check out our preview for tonight's episode of HBO's Myha'la-starring Industry, S04E07, "Points of Emphasis."

Article Summary Industry S04E07 sees Harper make a surprising move to keep SternTao alive amid escalating tension.

Tender takes a major risk, with the show's Icarus-like themes reaching new heights in this episode.

Yasmin and Henry face tough choices after a shocking secret comes to light from the previous episode.

We're getting standout performances from Myha'la and Ken Leung as Industry heads toward a dramatic season finale.

In case you needed to be reminded why HBO and EPs Mickey Down and Konrad Kay's Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, and Ken Leung-starring Industry is one of the best shows running, look no further than last week's game-changer that still found a way to throw a twist or two into the mix along the way. Also, in a show filled with praiseworthy performances, Myha'la and Ken Leung steal the show every time they're on the screen – especially together. That's what made everything even more shocking – and heartbreaking. That brings us to our preview for S04E07, "Points of Emphasis," with Tender looking to go even bigger (it feels like we have an "Icarus" thing going on in front of our eyes) and Harper (Myha'la) making an unexpected move to keep SternTao alive.

Industry Season 4 Episode 7: "Points of Emphasis" Preview

Industry Season 4 Episode 7: "Points of Emphasis" – After discovering a long-held secret, Yasmin and Henry have to decide what their next move is. Meanwhile, Whitney's strategy with Tender is to keep on expanding. At SternTao, Harper comes clean to Sweetpea and Kwabena about a decision she made to keep the business afloat. Written and directed by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay.

At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha'la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene. As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.

HBO's Industry stars Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Ken Leung, Max Minghella, Miriam Petche, Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Amy James-Kelly, Roger Barclay, Andrew Havill, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, Jack Farthing, Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Forlani, and Edward Holcroft.

The critically acclaimed series is created, written, and executive produced by Mickey Down & Konrad Kay. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf; Kathleen McCaffrey for Little Gems; and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC. Directors include Mickey Down & Konrad Kay, Michelle Savill, and Luke Snellin.

