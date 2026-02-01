Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: industry

Industry Season 4: Here's Your S04E04: "1000 Yoots, 1 Marilyn" Preview

Here's our updated preview for tonight's episode of HBO's Myha'la Herrold and Marisa Abela-starring Industry, S04E04: "1000 Yoots, 1 Marilyn."

Article Summary Industry S04E04: "1000 Yoots, 1 Marilyn" sees Tender launch a new digital banking app post-license approval.

SternTao struggles with early financial losses, hinting at major shifts in the competition ahead.

Harper and Yasmin's friendship is tested as they get pulled deeper into London’s cutthroat fintech world.

The season delivers high-stakes drama, new rivalries, and intense power plays among industry leaders.

The universes of Tender and the newly started SternTao are not going to be able to coexist, right? Is everyone else getting a sense that the fourth season of HBO and EPs Mickey Down & Konrad Kay's Myha'la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, and Ken Leung-starring Industry is heading towards some bloody, game-changing shifts? Heading into tonight's episode, S04E04: "1000 Yoots, 1 Marilyn," the former makes a big move with a new banking app while the latter suffers some early growing pains. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and trailer for tonight's chapter:

Industry Season 4 Ep. 4: "1000 Yoots, 1 Marilyn" Preview

Industry Season 4 Episode 4: "1000 Yoots, 1 Marilyn" – After securing their banking licence, Tender launches a 360-degree digital banking app, while SternTao grapples with losses around their hero short position. Directed by Michelle Savill and written by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay.

At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha'la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene. As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.

HBO's Industry stars Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Ken Leung, Max Minghella, Miriam Petche, Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Amy James-Kelly, Roger Barclay, Andrew Havill, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, Jack Farthing, Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Forlani, and Edward Holcroft.

The critically acclaimed series is created, written, and executive produced by Mickey Down & Konrad Kay. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf; Kathleen McCaffrey for Little Gems; and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC. Directors include Mickey Down & Konrad Kay, Michelle Savill, and Luke Snellin.

