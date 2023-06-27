Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, streaming, Streaming, TV | Tagged: amy schumer, paramount plus

Inside Amy Schumer, Nickelodeon Content & More Gone from Paramount+

Paramount+ continued purging content fron its streaming library, including Inside Amy Schumer, Nickelodeon programming, and more.

Remember when streaming brought the promise of a vast library of film & television titles at our fingertips, available any time that we want? Well, it's pretty safe to say that was a steaming pile of broken promises as streaming services continue to purge shows' very existence from their ever-decreasing back catalog of content. For this go-around, Paramount+ has removed a number of titles – with Inside Amy Schumer leading the pack (even as Paramount continues using the fifth season for some Emmy noms, with the voting deadline hitting later today). The news comes less than a week after the news hit that Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy, The Game & Queen of the Universe had been canceled & wiped clean from the streamer – and it wasn't just Amy Schumer's comedy series. What follows is a rundown of just some of the television and film titles that are now officially MIA, as well as quite a bit of programming from Nickelodeon.

Television/streaming titles that were pulled include Inside Amy Schumer, docuseries From Cradle to Stage, anthology thriller Tell Me a Story, and docuseries Ghislaine: Partner in Crime. On the big-screen side, the Marsai Martin, Omari Hardwick & Kelly Rowland-starring Fantasy Football, and Rob Huebel-starring Snow Day. On the Nickelodeon front, the following titles were also removed from the streaming service: All In With Cam Newton, Allegra's Window, Becca's Bunch, Bella and the Bulldogs, Crashletes, Digby Dragon, The Fresh Beat Band, The Halo Effect, Legendary Dudas, Monsters vs. Aliens, Mutt & Stuff, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Peter Rabbit, Pig Goat Banana Cricket, Ride and The Troop. As multimedia companies are forced to face years of bad decision-making on their streaming sides, the practice of canceling & removing content has become an all-too-common one – and sadly, it doesn't look to be one that ends any time soon. That said, FAST channels have quickly become a kind of last-minute savior (especially for titles that haven't been given a physical release).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!