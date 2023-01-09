Inside Job Creator Shion Takeuchi Confirms Netflix Canceled Season 2 Though renewed for a second season in June 2022, Inside Job creator Shion Takeuchi confirmed that Netflix has pulled the plug on Season 2.

Unfortunately, if you've been watching what's been going on with Warner Bros. Discovery, AMC Networks, Netflix, and any number of other media companies & streaming services? Then you know that the old days when getting a green light for a new season actually meant you were getting a new season are officially dead & buried. Sadly, Netflix taught that lesson to fans of Shion Takeuchi's adult animated series Inside Job, with the series creator taking to Twitter to confirm that the series would not be returning for a second season after all. "I'm sorry, guys, it's true. I'm heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel Season 2 of 'Inside Job,'" Takeuchi began the official statement, which addressed the social media rumblings over the past few days. Coming off a two-part first season of 18 episodes, viewers were expecting a full second season based on the go-ahead being given in June 2022.

"I'm sorry, guys, it's true. I'm heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel Season 2 of 'Inside Job.' Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up. Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness. And I would have loved to been able to share what was in store with you all. To everyone who watched, thank you for coming along on the ride. Even though I'm sad, it helps to know that there's people out there who cared just as much about these characters as me."

Netflix's Inside Job is an adult animated comedy about the shadow government– and the dysfunctional team whose daily grind is committing the world's conspiracies. From convoluted coverups to secret societies to masked orgy etiquette, navigating office culture at Cognito Inc. can be tricky, especially for anti-social tech genius Reagan Ridley. Even in a workplace filled with reptilian shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms, she's seen as the odd one out for believing the world could be a better place. Reagan thinks she can make a difference… if only she could manage her unhinged, manifesto-writing father and her irresponsible coworkers (and finally snag the promotion she's been dreaming about).

In Season 1 Part 2, Rand (Reagan's father) is back in control of Cognito Inc., totally messing everything up, and Reagan is ready to kick some m*********ing ass. If only this annoying deal with Ron Stadler, the mind-erasing genius for the Illuminati, would stop getting in the way. Higher stakes. New dramas. Same perfect cast of secretive misfits.