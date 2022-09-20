Inside Man Official Trailer Released; Steven Moffat Drops Details

Steven Moffat's latest mystery series, Inside Man, which stars David Tennant, Stanley Tucci, Lydia West, and Dolly Wells, begins next week on BBC One. The BBC just released a teaser trailer.

The official synopsis for Inside Man states: "In the US, a prisoner on death row (Tucci) is seeking atonement as he faces execution. On a train in England, a journalist (West) is looking for a story. In a quiet little village, a vicar (Tennant) is picking up his son's maths tutor (Wells) from the station. All four are about to be entangled in a dilemma that could lead one of them to murder."

Well, it's not a British mystery if no one is led to murder after all. In fact, it would be a damp squib if nobody is led to a murder in a British mystery. That is the whole point of British mysteries! All the murdery-ness! Why would Moffat write a mystery called Inside Man that didn't have murder in it? The trailer reveals very little, as teasers are not supposed to be spoilery. Why would anyone tune in to watch a show or movie if the trailer reveals the whole story from beginning to end? We're looking at you, virtually every Hollywood movie trailer!

Ironically, Moffat actually spilled quite a bit of the plot for Inside Man in an interview he did with The Guardian on Monday. Tucci is a prisoner on Death Row in the US who helps the authorities solve mysteries, as geniuses in prison tend to do in TV shows. Tennant is a kindly vicar driven to keep his son's math teacher Dolly Wells prisoner in his basement, as English vicars tend to do every now and then. Wells is a reporter who gets the whiff of a story. Throw them all in a blender, and you get PLOT! Yes, we'll be tuning in because it's Moffat, here reuniting with Tennant for the first time since he wrote some of the Tenth Doctor's most seminal stories in Doctor Who.

[Ed. Note: Just to be clear? English vicars are not accustomed to keeping women prisoners in their basements. At least, not that we're aware of. Please note that this is a work of fiction because we don't want angry vicars coming for what's left of our souls. Thank you. We now return you to our preview of "Inside Man"… already in progress.]

Inside Man begins on BBC1 on Monday 26th September in the UK. It will premiere on a US streamer after it completes its UK broadcast run.