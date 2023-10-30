Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amc, amc plus, anne rice, interview with the vampire, preview, season 2

Interview with the Vampire: Anne Rice Adapt's Interesting S02 Overview

An overview for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2 has us wondering what these "truths" are that Molloy's digging for.

Article Summary AMC's 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2 overview teases Molloy probing to get to the truths behind the memories.

Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, and Eric Bogosian star in AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice’s iconic novel series.

The plot of the second season focuses on vampires Louis de Pointe du Lac & Claudia's time in Europe and Louis' love affair with Armand.

Plans to interlink ‘Interview with the Vampire’ and ‘Mayfair Witches’ series have been discussed, according to producer Mark Johnson.

Thanks to AMC Networks reaching a deal with the unions to keep production on the second season going, AMC has been doing a pretty impressive job of previewing the second season of Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. We've had two extended preview videos, official images, and some very cool poster artwork – and we're not even getting the series adaptation back until sometime in 2024. But that doesn't mean we don't have a little more intel to pass along, thanks to a rundown we received on a number of shows either returning or premiering between now and the end of next year. Along with a chance to watch the preview from earlier this month for the 32nd time (we're not judging, trust us), we have an official overview of the upcoming season that does a nice job of setting the stage for what comes next – especially the part about Molloy (Bogosian) getting at "the truths buried within the memories."

With the second season set for 2024, here's a look back at the extended clip from the second season of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire that was released earlier this month along with an overview – followed by a look back at what else we know about the upcoming season so far:

The interview continues. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy. Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 – So What's the Deal?

"They are apart, and Louis has a new partner, Armand, played by Assad Zaman," Reid shared during a recent pre-SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes interview regarding where Louis & Lestat are at (in a number of ways) when the second season begins. "We'll find out a lot more about Armand and his backstory and who he is as a character because Assad didn't really get the chance to play Armand last season. Armand is a really awesome character that has a lot of connections to a lot of the vampires. He's very old. Finding out more about Armand and Louis & Armand's relationship and their dynamic, which is very different to Louis and Lestat, it's exciting. It's a wild ride. I get tingles when I see Assad as Armand — it's very spine-tinglingly good. As is Ben Daniels, who plays Santiago. People are in for a real treat." Set to return in 2024, here's a look back at the Season 2 teaser for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire:

IWTV/Mayfair Witches Connections

During the Television Critics Association winter press event in January 2023, Mark Johnson confirmed "ongoing conversations" were underway to connect the two shows. "I think if we continue, you will see a lot of connections, both in terms of characters, in terms of geography — some of them sort of fun, some of them almost like Easter eggs, and we very much want to tie the worlds together in a way that makes sense," Johnson shared. "[Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire are] completely separate on one hand, but thematically, just in terms of Anne Rice — the way she deals with characters and the way she presents them — we want to find a way to have that all fluid throughout the various shows," he added. In fact, Esta Spalding offered the heads-up that there's already one character who connects the series in "strange ways" and that she's "waiting for somebody to figure it out."

Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

