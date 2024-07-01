Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, preview, streaming, television, tv

Interview with the Vampire, Demon Slayer & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Interview with the Vampire, Demon Slayer, Star Trek: Prodigy, Cobra Kai, The Mandalorian, Coldplay, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, AEW Forbidden Door, Disney+'s Ahsoka, IATSE/AI, CNN Debate, Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, Netflix's Cobra Kai, HBO's House of the Dragon, Stephen King/Trump, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, Sony/Blu-Rays, Coldplay/Michael J. Fox, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, July 1, 2024:

Tetsuya Naito Wins IWGP Title from Jon Moxley at Forbidden Door

NJPW Announces Cross-Promotional Wrestle Dynasty at Tokyo Dome

Britt Baker Returns After Mercedes Moné Wins at Forbidden Door

Jack Perry Wins TNT Championship at Forbidden Door Fiasco

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Review: Epic, Gripping Finale

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba S04 Finale Slays Expectations: Review

Bryan Danielson Triumphs and More Results from Forbidden Door

Ahsoka: Rosario Dawson Was Close to Joining Star Trek Over Star Wars

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Gets Official Trailer

IATSE Tentative Basic Agreement Summary Posted: AI Use Details & More

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Preview: A WWE/TNA Collaboration Ripoff

Rep. James Clyburn Calls Our Tapper, Bash During CNN Interview (VIDEO)

Star Trek: Prodigy: Hagemans, Waltke Post Season 2 Messages for Fans

Cobra Kai Co-Creator Confirms Show's YouTube Channel Is Back (VIDEO)

House of the Dragon Season 2 Ep. 3 Preview: Did Someone Say Dragons?

Stephen King on Trump's "Medicine Show Chutzpah" During Debate

The Mandalorian: Mercedes Moné on Struggles with WWE to Get Time Off

The Boys, Blu-Rays, Kaiju No. 8, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Blu-Ray Blues in The Daily LITG, 30th of June 2024

Glastonbury Sees Michael J. Fox Join Coldplay on "Fix You" (VIDEO)

