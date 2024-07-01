Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, preview, streaming, television, tv
Interview with the Vampire, Demon Slayer & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Interview with the Vampire, Demon Slayer, Star Trek: Prodigy, Cobra Kai, The Mandalorian, Coldplay, and more!
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, AEW Forbidden Door, Disney+'s Ahsoka, IATSE/AI, CNN Debate, Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, Netflix's Cobra Kai, HBO's House of the Dragon, Stephen King/Trump, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, Sony/Blu-Rays, Coldplay/Michael J. Fox, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Demon Slayer, Ahsoka, IATSE/AI, Star Trek: Prodigy, Cobra Kai, House of the Dragon, Stephen King/Trump, The Mandalorian, Coldplay/Michael J. Fox, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, July 1, 2024:
Tetsuya Naito Wins IWGP Title from Jon Moxley at Forbidden Door
NJPW Announces Cross-Promotional Wrestle Dynasty at Tokyo Dome
Britt Baker Returns After Mercedes Moné Wins at Forbidden Door
Jack Perry Wins TNT Championship at Forbidden Door Fiasco
Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Review: Epic, Gripping Finale
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba S04 Finale Slays Expectations: Review
Bryan Danielson Triumphs and More Results from Forbidden Door
Ahsoka: Rosario Dawson Was Close to Joining Star Trek Over Star Wars
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Gets Official Trailer
IATSE Tentative Basic Agreement Summary Posted: AI Use Details & More
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Preview: A WWE/TNA Collaboration Ripoff
Rep. James Clyburn Calls Our Tapper, Bash During CNN Interview (VIDEO)
Star Trek: Prodigy: Hagemans, Waltke Post Season 2 Messages for Fans
Cobra Kai Co-Creator Confirms Show's YouTube Channel Is Back (VIDEO)
House of the Dragon Season 2 Ep. 3 Preview: Did Someone Say Dragons?
Stephen King on Trump's "Medicine Show Chutzpah" During Debate
The Mandalorian: Mercedes Moné on Struggles with WWE to Get Time Off
The Boys, Blu-Rays, Kaiju No. 8, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Blu-Ray Blues in The Daily LITG, 30th of June 2024
Glastonbury Sees Michael J. Fox Join Coldplay on "Fix You" (VIDEO)
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.