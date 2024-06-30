Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, jon moxley, recaps, Testsuya Naito, wrestling

Tetsuya Naito Wins IWGP Title from Jon Moxley at Forbidden Door

Tony Khan's done it again! 😠 Tetsuya Naito defeats Jon Moxley for IWGP gold at Forbidden Door, a ripoff of WWE's superior cross-promotional events! 🤬

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off right now! 😠😤 With Tetsuya Naito beating Jon Moxley for the IWGP Championship in the penultimate match of the evening, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is turning out to be exactly the kind of show that makes The Chadster want to throw his White Claw seltzer at the TV. And you know what? The Chadster did just that! 🍹💥

After The Chadster's perfectly good White Claw splashed all over the floor, The Chadster called out to Keighleyanne to come clean it up. But do you know what she said? "Clean up your own mess, Chad. I'm not your maid." Can you believe it? 😞 The Chadster tried to explain that it wasn't his fault, it was Tony Khan's, but Keighleyanne just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

But let's talk about what really got The Chadster's goat in this match. Tetsuya Naito defeating Jon Moxley for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship is just about the most disrespectful thing The Chadster has ever seen in wrestling. 🤬 It's like Tony Khan and Hiroshi Tanahashi are trying to make this farce of a crossover event seem legitimate by having a major title change hands. 🏆

The match itself was a mockery of everything WWE has taught us about proper wrestling. 🙄 Moxley and Naito were just doing whatever they wanted out there, with no regard for the traditional rules of engagement that WWE has perfected over the years. The Chadster saw Naito spitting in Moxley's face multiple times – how unsanitary and disrespectful! 🦠 And don't even get The Chadster started on all the outside-the-ring action. It's like they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😤

The worst part is how they tried to make it seem like an epic battle. 🙄 Moxley hit his Death Rider, but Naito kicked out? Come on! In WWE, that would have been the end of the match, nice and clean. But no, they had to drag it out with more false finishes and dramatic moments. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠

And let's not forget that this whole "Forbidden Door" concept is just a blatant ripoff of WWE's recent collaboration with TNA. 🙄 The Chadster bets that Triple H is sitting at home right now, feeling personally betrayed. It's like Moxley has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by participating in this event. 🔪

The Chadster had a nightmare about this very scenario last night. 😱 The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata through a spooky forest when suddenly, Tony Khan appeared in the passenger seat. He was wearing a Smash Mouth t-shirt and drinking The Chadster's White Claw! 😨 Tony kept changing the radio station away from "All Star" and laughing maniacally. Then he grabbed the steering wheel and drove The Chadster's precious Miata right into a giant TV screen showing the Forbidden Door logo. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, and now it's like the nightmare has come true! Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and stay out of The Chadster's dreams! 😡

The Chadster wants all the readers to know that this travesty was just the second-to-last match of the night. 😔 AEW is surely planning something even worse for the main event, where Swerve Strickland will defend the AEW World Championship against Will Ospreay. The Chadster is sure that Tony Khan has cooked up some scheme to really ruin The Chadster's night with this match. 😫

The Chadster will have coverage of that main event soon, so stay tuned. And remember, true wrestling fans, stay WWE. It's the only way to maintain your unbiased perspective on professional wrestling. 💪🏻🎭 Remember, folks: "Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play" – words to live by from the greatest band of all time, Smash Mouth. Unlike AEW, which is definitely not an all-star and needs to stop playing these games with The Chadster's emotions! 🎵😤

