The Boys, Blu-Rays, Kaiju No. 8, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, Prime Video's The Boys, Donald Trump/The Philadelphia Inquirer, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, Tiffany Smith/Supernatural, Sony Group Corp./Blu-rays, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, CW's Superman & Lois, TNT's AEW Rampage, Crunchyroll's Kaiju No. 8, BBC's The Jetty, BBC/Disney+'s Doctor Who & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Saturday Night Live, The Boys, Donald Trump/The Philadelphia Inquirer, Stranger Things 5, My Adventures with Superman, Sony/Blu-rays, Mayor of Kingstown, Superman & Lois, Kaiju No. 8, The Jetty, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, June 30, 2024:

SNL Second-Guessing: Maya Rudolph, SNL Cast Aced "Teacher PSA" Sketch

The Boys Season 4: Eric Kripke on Having Some MCU Fun in Episode 5

Donald Trump Should Leave Race: Philadelphia Inquirer Editorial Board

Curious Matter Star Tiffany Smith on Audio Drama Anthology: The Exile

Stranger Things 5: Final Season Eps "Basically Eight Movies": Hawke

SNL: Eddie Murphy Reflects on "Racist" David Spade Joke: "Cheap Shot"

The Boys S04: [SPOILER] Left Video Message in Case Things Went Bad

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 7 Teaser: Family Feud

Tiffany Smith on "Supernatural," "X-Men: TAS" Influence & Much More

Blu-Ray Blues: Sony Group Corp. News Hit to Physical Media Releases

Mayor of Kingstown S03E05 "Iris" Exclusive Preview: Eye For An Eye?

Superman & Lois: Elizabeth Tulloch Checks Out Finale During Final Mix

AEW Rampage Review: Tony Khan's Forbidden (Door) Siren Song

Kaiju No. 8 Anime Sequel Confirmed; Uchiyama as Gen Narumi (TEASER)

The Jetty: Jenna Coleman Cop Thriller Gets BBC Official Trailer

Kaiju No. 8 Season Finale Crashes Crunchyroll This Weekend

Doctor Who & God: The Doctor, Who Art in TARDIS, Hallowed Be Thy Name

