Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: blu-ray, newlitg

Blu-Ray Blues in The Daily LITG, 30th of June 2024

Blu-Ray blues topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and stuff

Article Summary Blu-Ray Blues: Sony's move impacts physical media and leads the day's top stories.

Hasbro, Mezco, and Magic: The Gathering launch exclusive collectibles and updates.

New comic characters and storylines unveiled, including Marvel's latest revelation.

Recap the past LITG years featuring wrestling shifts, DC Comics curation, and sales.

Blu-Ray blues topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Blu-Ray Blues

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, AEW Star Pharoah, Jumps Ship to WWE Raw

LITG two years ago, Superman & Lois Answer Arrowverse

LITG three years ago, when DC Comics Censored Zack Snyder

LITG four years ago, Iron Man, Funko, Zavvi

You people cleared out Zavvi's stock of fifty DC hardcovers, with fifteen titles selling out completely thanks to Bleeding Cool readers.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Christopher Priest , comics writer

, comics writer Tony Lee , comic book writer.

, comic book writer. Michael McKone , comic book artist.

, comic book artist. Keith Davidsen , PR, IDW

, PR, IDW Mark Fenton, comic book writer

comic book writer Shawn McManus, comics artist

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!