NJPW Announces Cross-Promotional Wrestle Dynasty at Tokyo Dome

The Chadster exposes NJPW's Wrestle Dynasty as an international conspiracy against WWE! Tony Khan's latest scheme to cheese off The Chadster goes global.

Article Summary NJPW announces Wrestle Dynasty, a global attack on WWE.

Tony Khan's conspiracy grows with AEW, NJPW, CMLL, ROH, and STARDOM aligning.

The Chadster pledges to unveil the collusion with hard-hitting journalism.

Wrestle Dynasty is evidence that Khan and cohorts misunderstand wrestling.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😡😡 The Chadster can't believe what The Chadster just witnessed during tonight's Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Just when The Chadster thought Tony Khan couldn't stoop any lower, he goes and proves The Chadster wrong once again! 🤦‍♂️ During the show, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced their own version of Forbidden Door, called Wrestle Dynasty, which will take place in Tokyo the day after WrestleKingdom in January. But that's not even the worst part! 😤 This event will feature not just AEW and NJPW, but also CMLL, ROH, and STARDOM! 🌎🌍🌏

Does Tony Khan think The Chadster was born yesterday? 🙄 This is clearly an international conspiracy to gang up on WWE and its partner, TNA! It's so obvious that The Chadster can barely believe his eyes. Five promotions against two? That's not a fair fight, that's a wrestling cartel! 💼🤝

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off about this. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠 WWE would never engage in such underhanded business practices. They always play fair and square, unlike Tony Khan and his global cabal of indie darlings. 🌐🤼‍♂️

You know what? The Chadster is going to expose this collusion with his unbiased journalism. That's right, Tony Khan. The Chadster is coming for you and your international syndicate of wrestling ne'er-do-wells! 🕵️‍♂️📝

NJPW x AEW x CMLL x ROH x STARDOM WRESTLE DYNASTY in the TOKYO DOME JANUARY 5! Big details on how to be there ringside coming soon!https://t.co/wUmkZ8Uuba#njpw #njwd pic.twitter.com/j2hVzXF6Ac — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The Chadster is going to have to throw another White Claw at the TV. It's the only way to express how cheesed off The Chadster is about this whole situation. 🍺💥 But The Chadster is trying to resist because he's already ruined two televisions tonight watching Forbidden Door, and he's running out of televisions. Plus, Tony Khan refuses to pay the bills for this property of The Chadster's he is blatantly responsible for destroying.. 😞

You know what? The Chadster is going to call up his fellow unbiased journalists Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger right now. The Chadster bets they're just as outraged about this international wrestling conspiracy. Maybe they've even had similar nightmares about Tony Khan! 📞🤝

The Chadster wonders if they also suffer torment from Tony Khan for their commitment to objective journalism. It wouldn't surprise The Chadster one bit. After all, Tony Khan seems to have nothing better to do than harass honest, unbiased journalists like The Chadster and his colleagues. 🎭

In conclusion, this Wrestle Dynasty announcement is just further proof that Tony Khan and his international allies don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. They're trying to change the industry, but they're doing it all wrong! 🙅‍♂️ The Chadster won't stand for it, and neither should you, dear readers.

Stay tuned to The Chadster's ongoing coverage of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door for more unbiased coverage of this developing story. The Chadster will get to the bottom of this conspiracy if it's the last thing The Chadster does! 🕵️‍♂️🌐 And now, if you'll excuse The Chadster, he needs to go buy more White Claw. For some reason, The Chadster seems to be going through them faster than usual lately… 🥫🛒

