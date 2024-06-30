Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: recaps, wrestling

Britt Baker Returns After Mercedes Moné Wins at Forbidden Door

Mercedes Moné wins big and Britt Baker returns at Forbidden Door. It's all part of Tony Khan's latest scheme to ruin The Chadster's life! 😤🤼‍♂️🏆

The Chadster has some absolutely cheesed off news to report from AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤😠😡 Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, faced off against Stephanie Vaquer in a match for both the AEW TBS Championship and the NJPW Strong Women's Championship. The Chadster has to say, this kind of title unification is just a blatant ripoff of what WWE does, and Tony Khan should be ashamed of himself for copying WWE's homework. 📚✏️

The match itself was full of all those flippy moves and false finishes that AEW fans seem to love so much, but The Chadster knows that's not real wrestling. 🤸‍♀️🙄 Mercedes and Stephanie were just doing moves to pop the crowd, which is so disrespectful to the wrestling business. In WWE, superstars tell stories in the ring, but in AEW, it's just spot after spot after spot. 🎭🎬

The crowd was actually against Mercedes Moné, partly because of her recent actions but also because she's from Boston and the show was in New York. The Chadster thinks it's so unfair to use real-life geographic rivalries to get heat. That's not how wrestling is supposed to work! 🏙️🍎

In the end, Mercedes won by submission with her Banks Statement crossface, retaining her AEW TBS Championship and winning the NJPW Strong Women's Championship. Auughh man! So unfair! 🏆🏆 This kind of cross-promotion between AEW and NJPW is just Tony Khan's way of trying to make his company seem more important than it really is. 😑

But the real kicker came after the match when Dr. Britt Baker, DMD made her return. 😱 The crowd went wild, cheering for Baker like she was some kind of returning hero. It's just another example of how Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. In WWE, returns are carefully planned and executed to maximize their impact. But in AEW, they just throw someone out there and let the crowd react. It's so cheap and manipulative. 🎭👎

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is just another example of how AEW is trying to cheese off The Chadster and true wrestling fans everywhere by ripping off WWE's recent collaboration with TNA.. Mercedes Moné winning two championships and Britt Baker making her big return are just cheap pops that don't mean anything in the long run. 🎆🙄

The Chadster hopes that all the unbiased journalists out there, like Ryan Satin and Ariel Helwani, are covering this event with the same objective lens that The Chadster uses. Together, we can expose AEW for what it really is – a threat to everything good and pure about pro wrestling. 📝🔍

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more unbiased coverage from Forbidden Door. The Chadster will be here, sipping White Claw and delivering the truth that Tony Khan doesn't want you to hear. 🍹💯

