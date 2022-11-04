Interview with the Vampire Ep. 6 Preview: Lestat's Vampire Backstory

After last weekend's episode of AMC & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Bailey Bass & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, we knew things were going to get tense this week. Because after an explosively brutal episode, Lestat (Reid) is now looking for a "family reunion" with Louis (Anderson) and Claudia (Bass). Understandably, the duo is more than skeptical. And in the following clip from S01E06 "Like Angels Put in Hell by God," Claudia looks to get to the bottom of what Lestat's real deal is… beginning with who created him and what led to him becoming a vampire.

With a new episode set to hit AMC screens this Sunday (and currently streaming on AMC+), here's a look at a sneak preview for S01E06 "Like Angels Put in Hell by God":

Here's a Look at AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire S01E06 "Like Angels Put in Hell by God"

In AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 6, "Like Angels Put in Hell by God," the vampire family attempts to reconcile, but Louis and Claudia soon doubt Lestat's promises as warning signs soon appear. Levan Akin directs the episode from a teleplay by Coline Abert. Now here's a look at the preview images that were released earlier this week, followed by a look back at the promo for this week's episode:

And here's a look back at the most recently released season trailer for what's to come with AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (with a new episode hitting this weekend):

Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) executive produces, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.