Interview with the Vampire Episode 7 Preview: Can They Break Free?

It's hard to believe that we're coming up on the season finale of AMC & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Bailey Bass & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. As excited as we were for it to hit our screens, the series has blown past our expectations (as we expressed in our review of the latest episode). And it doesn't look like it plans on going out on a quiet note, based on the preview images and promo trailer released earlier today. Let's just say that the episode appears to be the kind that they apply tags like "game-changer" to…

Here's a Look at AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire S01E07 "The Thing Lay Still"

In AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 7, "The Thing Lay Still," the vampire family (Reid, Anderson & Bass) plans to leave New Orleans after throwing a lavish Mardi Gras ball. But if Claudia (Bass) has her way, she and Louis (Anderson) will only be packing for two. Alexis Ostrander directs the episode from a teleplay by Rolin Jones & Ben Philippe. Now here's a look at the preview images that were released earlier today, followed by the official promo for the season finale:

Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) executive produces, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.