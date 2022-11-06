Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep. 6: A Violent Cycle Begins Anew

The sixth installment of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, "Like Angels Put in Hell by God," was yet another fantastic and well-written episode in a season of gems thus far. This episode highlights the ugliness that follows abuse, and it starts going deeper into the darkness within the characters we have been following. It was a phenomenally written, paced, and filmed episode— the way the time passed, and scenes cut added to the story and kept the tension rising at all times, making it impossible to look away from the screen at any point.

Yet another page in the journal of the life of Louis (Jacob Anderson), a victim of domestic violence and manipulation. This episode is a good snapshot of domestic violence awareness. I was sure I would spend this series just comparing it to the book or the movie in my head, yet it has been so wonderfully written— the characters seem more fleshed out, and you understand their intentions more. The story and character are more detailed and relatable, and it just seems like it has been a perfect formula of passion, intent, flawed characters, and relatable situations that have made a great combination since episode one. I cannot turn away from the screen while the show is on and always wish there was more to satiate all the questions that arise.

This episode was a mental game of chicken between Lestat (Sam Reid), trying to make his way back into the family, and Claudia (Bailey Bass) trying to protect Louis from Lestat's manipulation game. For years Lestat kept trying to weasel his way in and got his wish after successfully provoking Louis with jealousy. I have to say, I love how the bond between Claudia and Louis seems to have strengthened after she rebelled by running away. I like how intimate without being creepy their relationship got while she cared for him and helped him recover.

The setting of boundaries when Louis welcomes Lestat into their lives once again was both eye-opening and all-too-familiar when it comes to abuse cycles looking to "do things differently this time." I think it shows how alike Lestat and Claudia are, how well they play their little manipulation game back and forth, and how Louis always ends up in between losing. For example, when Lestat decides to bring up how judged he feels by Louis' choice to not feast on humans and having Claudia side with that, making Louis compromise in the process. However, we see how little effort Lestat and Claudia actually put into it. I really liked how this episode shows the ugliness of being in a situation like that— the cuts between scenes of them setting boundaries, then jumping to Luis talking to either Claudia excusing Lestat's behavior or the vice-versa, while the other two kept badmouthing the other. That said, I definitely sided with Claudia, who I feel is completely right about Lestat and his secrets. I mean, he could not even keep the rule of killing his lover, cutting off her finger, and turning her into a vampire as well.

I do love that Claudia and Louis are aware and not falling for Lestat's bullshit. That said, I cannot wait for Lestat to experience some sort of pain because, goodness, I want to punch him myself. I think they have manages to portray a perfect Lestat: charming, troubled, selfish, narcissistic, and abusive. I just keep being blown away by Reid, Jacobson, and Bass' performances— they have given characters I already loved new meaning and have given new life to them.

I also must mention that I am very curious to see where things are heading in the present. The interactions between Molloy (Eric Bogosian) and Louis have been getting more and more curious, witty, and at times passive-aggressive. I am always curious to see what will happen next between those two, and now add Rashid (Assad Zaman) into the mix. He reminds me of a Guillermo (Harvey Guillen)— he seemed to react to Louis' suggestion of turning Molloy into a vampire, and not happily. There seems to be something behind that, and I wonder what is really his deal. Also, when we go into Molloy's dream, we see what seems to have been the initial interaction between Louis and Molloy in his younger years, and then Rashid made an appearance. What does this mean? Is Rashid a vampire? Was this an effect of the drug? The interactions with the doctor had me laughing, by the way. Ah, I cannot wait for next week's episode of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire; I'm not ready to say goodbye to this show quite yet.

