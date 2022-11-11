Interview with the Vampire Episode 7 Preview: Is Louis Having Doubts?

Posted on
by
|
Comments

If you're like us, you're wondering where the past six weeks went, too. But here we are, only two days away from the season finale of AMC & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Bailey Bass & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. And with things having reached a deadly endgame for Lestat (Reid), Louis (Anderson), and Claudia (Bass), Claudia sees only one option remaining if she and Louis are to be truly free from Lestat's violence. But in the following preview that finds the duo hosting a Mardi Grad bash, it appears Louis is ready to fall for Lestat's tricks once again.

interview with the vampire
Image: AMC Screencap

Now here's a look at a sneak preview for the season finale of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, "The Thing Lay Still" (followed by a look back at previously-released previews for the episode:

Here's a Look at AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire S01E07 "The Thing Lay Still"

In AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 7, "The Thing Lay Still," the vampire family (Reid, Anderson & Bass) plans to leave New Orleans after throwing a lavish Mardi Gras ball. But if Claudia (Bass) has her way, she and Louis (Anderson) will only be packing for two. Alexis Ostrander directs the episode from a teleplay by Rolin Jones & Ben Philippe. Now here's a look at the preview images that were released earlier this week, followed by the official promo for the season finale:

Interview with the Vampire
Sam Reid as Lestat De Lioncourt, Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac and Sam Reid as Lestat De Lioncourt – Interview with the Vampire _ Season 1, Episode 7 – Photo Credit: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC
Interview with the Vampire
Bailey Bass as Claudia – Interview with the Vampire _ Season 1, Episode 7 – Photo Credit: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC
Interview with the Vampire Episode 7 Preview: Is Louis Having Doubts?
Sam Reid as Lestat De Lioncourt, Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac and Bailey Bass as Claudia – Interview with the Vampire _ Season 1, Episode 7 – Photo Credit: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC
Interview with the Vampire Episode 7 Preview: Is Louis Having Doubts?
Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac – Interview with the Vampire _ Season 1, Episode 7 – Photo Credit: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC
Interview with the Vampire
Sam Reid as Lestat De Lioncourt, Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac and Bailey Bass as Claudia – Interview with the Vampire _ Season 1, Episode 7 – Photo Credit: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC
Interview with the Vampire Episode 7 Preview: Is Louis Having Doubts?
Sam Reid as Lestat De Lioncourt – Interview with the Vampire _ Season 1, Episode 7 – Photo Credit: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC
Interview with the Vampire
Bailey Bass as Claudia , Sam Reid as Lestat De Lioncourt and Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac – Interview with the Vampire _ Season 1, Episode 7 – Photo Credit: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC
Interview with the Vampire
Sam Reid as Lestat De Lioncourt – Interview with the Vampire _ Season 1, Episode 7 – Photo Credit: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC
Interview with the Vampire Episode 7 Preview: Is Louis Having Doubts?
Sam Reid as Lestat De Lioncourt – Interview with the Vampire _ Season 1, Episode 7 – Photo Credit: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) executive produces, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.