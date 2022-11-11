Interview with the Vampire Episode 7 Preview: Is Louis Having Doubts?

If you're like us, you're wondering where the past six weeks went, too. But here we are, only two days away from the season finale of AMC & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Bailey Bass & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. And with things having reached a deadly endgame for Lestat (Reid), Louis (Anderson), and Claudia (Bass), Claudia sees only one option remaining if she and Louis are to be truly free from Lestat's violence. But in the following preview that finds the duo hosting a Mardi Grad bash, it appears Louis is ready to fall for Lestat's tricks once again.

Now here's a look at a sneak preview for the season finale of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, "The Thing Lay Still" (followed by a look back at previously-released previews for the episode:

Here's a Look at AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire S01E07 "The Thing Lay Still"

In AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 7, "The Thing Lay Still," the vampire family (Reid, Anderson & Bass) plans to leave New Orleans after throwing a lavish Mardi Gras ball. But if Claudia (Bass) has her way, she and Louis (Anderson) will only be packing for two. Alexis Ostrander directs the episode from a teleplay by Rolin Jones & Ben Philippe. Now here's a look at the preview images that were released earlier this week, followed by the official promo for the season finale:

Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) executive produces, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.