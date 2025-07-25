Posted in: AMC, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: anne rice, interview with the vampire

Interview with the Vampire: Reid, Anderson, Bogosian Message SDCC Fans

Interview with the Vampire stars Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, and Eric Bogosian posted special video messages ahead of Saturday's SDCC panel.

With AMC Networks set to have a big panel on Saturday for "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe," fans of Showrunner Rolin Jones's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman, and Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire are eagerly anticipating learning (and seeing and hearing) learning a lot about the rock music-fueled third season. Just to make sure that the excitement levels continue to track off the charts, Anderson, Reid, and Bogosian were kind enough to record special messages for the fans about tomorrow's big presentation.

Here's a look at what Anderson, Reid, and Bogosian had to share with SDCC fans about Saturday's big panel event:

Interview with the Vampire, Talamasca at SDCC 2025

AMC Networks made it official with the release of key art graphics that Interview with the Vampire and Talamasca: The Secret Order would have a major presence during SDCC 2025. Here's a look at the official overview:

July 26 (4:30 pm) – "Anne Rice Immortal Universe" Panel (AMC): Anne Rice's Talamasca Panelists include Executive Producer Mark Johnson, who oversees the Anne Rice Immortal Universe for AMC Networks, Showrunners and Executive Producers, John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty, along with cast members Nicholas Denton, William Fichtner, Celine Buckens, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers. The panel will also debut a thrilling teaser trailer and reveal exclusive series news. Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire will give attendees an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the new season and preview the story of rockstar Lestat (Sam Reid), who starts a band and heads out on tour, among other series news and on-stage surprises. The panel will feature Executive Producer Mark Johnson, Showrunner and Executive Producer Rolin Jones, Composer Daniel Hart, and cast members Reid, Jacob Anderson, and Eric Bogosian. (Ballroom 20)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!