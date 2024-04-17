Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amc, anne rice, interview with the vampire, preview, season 2

Interview with the Vampire: Reid, Anderson Walk Us Through Season 1

AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire stars Sam Reid & Jacob Anderson walk us through what we need to know about the first season.

We understand – believe us. You're excited for the second season of Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire to get underway this May, and you're pretty sure you're ready. But what if you need a "refresher course" on what went down just to make sure you're not missing anything – but you don't have the time to binge the entire first season again? No worries because AMC, Reid, and Anderson have you covered with a rundown of what you need to know heading into Season 2.

Here's a look at Reid & Anderson walking us through the first season – followed by the series premiere of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, S01E01: "In Throes of Increasing Wonder…" (directed by Alan Taylor and written by Rolin Jones), released for free on YouTube earlier this week:

And here's the extended look at the second season that was released earlier this month – with AMC/AMC+'s Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire returning on May 12th:

Previously, we learned that Ben Daniels and Roxane Duran (The White Ribbon, Riviera) had joined the cast to play Santiago and Madeleine. In addition, Bally Gill (Sherwood, Slow Horses) has joined the series, with David Costabile (Breaking Bad, Billions, Suits) set to guest star. Here's a look back at the extended clip & sneak peek from the second season of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with an official overview of what's to come:

Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and Claudia conspired to kill Lestat, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires, and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

