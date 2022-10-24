Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep. 5 Preview: A "Family" Divided

As impressed as we've been by the first three episodes of AMC & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, the Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Bailey Bass & Eric Bogosian-starring series took things to a whole new level this past weekend with the introduction of Bass' Claudia. And we agree with Bogosian's Molloy… we kinda like her, too. That's why we're concerned with how the episode ended and with the following preview images & promo for this weekend's episode S01E05 "A Vile Hunger for Your Hammering Heart." Because it looks like Claudia's bloody "rebellious stage" could be the final pressure that breaks apart Louis (Anderson) & Lestat's (Reid) "family."

Here's a Look at Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep. 5 "A Vile Hunger for Your Hammering Heart"

AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5, "A Vile Hunger for Your Hammering Heart," finds Claudia leaving home for a college sojourn (and to learn more about vampires); Louis and Lestat live through the Depression and received surprising news from Louis' sister; tensions in the family come to a boiling point when Claudia returns. Levan Akin directs the episode from a teleplay by Hannah Moscovitch. Now here's a look at the preview images that were released earlier today:

And for a look ahead at what's to come, here's a look at the promo for next Sunday's episode, followed by the most recent season trailer for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire:

Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) executive produces, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.