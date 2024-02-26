Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amc, anne rice, interview with the vampire, preview, season 2

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Teaser: Louis' Memory Fails Him

Check out a new teaser for AMC's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire.

Okay, so it's a double-edged sword. On one hand, we like that we're already getting teasers for AMC & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire – especially since it won't be hitting our screens until May 12th. On the other hand, it leaves us realizing that it won't be hitting our screens until May 12th. It's especially painful when they hit us with a great clip like the one above – especially that eyebrow-arching tease at the end. It seems like Louis (Anderson) is having some memory issues about the past – leading to some interesting reactions from Molloy (Bogosian) and Armand (Assad Zaman).

Previously, we learned that Ben Daniels and Roxane Duran (The White Ribbon, Riviera) had joined the cast to play Santiago and Madeleine. In addition, Bally Gill (Sherwood, Slow Horses) has joined the series, with David Costabile (Breaking Bad, Billions, Suits) set to guest star. Here's a look back at the extended clip & sneak peek from the second season of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with an official overview of what's to come:

The interview continues. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy. Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

