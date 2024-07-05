Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV | Tagged: amc, anne rice, interview with the vampire, preview, season 3

Interview with the Vampire Season 3: Think "Hedwig," "Rocky Horror"

With Lestat now a rock star in Season 3, Rolin Jones is looking for Interview with the Vampire to reach "Hedwig" and "Rocky Horror" heights.

Not that we've had some time to process an explosively emotional second season finale of AMC and Rolin Jones's (Perry Mason, Weeds) Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, we can start looking ahead to what the third season has to offer. Of course, AMC and Jones made it a whole lot easier with the overview they included with the news last month that Season 3 had been given a green light. "In season three, resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller 'Interview With The Vampire,' the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can—by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed, and others we can't tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time, and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified."

Our quick prediction? Bogosian's Daniel will end up embedding with the band while it's on tour for a chance to interview Reid's Lestat. Putting that aside, it's pretty clear, based on that description and how Rice's novels go, that we are going to be getting a very different soundtrack moving forward. Speaking with The Los Angeles Times, Jones shared that they're looking to create "a little pop masterpiece" next season – dropping the names of two powerfully influential musicals that are setting the bar. "Lestat becomes a rock star. Let's start there. We're going to do a lot with that and are excited about potentially working with Daniel Hart, who's done the music for the first two seasons," Jones shared. "We're going to try to beat 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' and 'Rocky Horror.' We're about to try to make a little pop masterpiece."

But with a ton of time to go between now and when Season 3 will hit our screens, we're sharing some additional looks at the season finale, "And That's The End of It. There's Nothing Else" (directed by Levan Akin and written by Jones) – beginning with a rather large number of additions to the image gallery:

As for the videos we have at the top of the post and waiting for you below, they are both great opportunities to learn about about Season 2. In "Inside 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2: Show Me More" (above), the cast and creative team walk us through what it took to get the entire season going (and also includes a look at how Bogosian's Daniel would look with fangs). In "Behind the Scenes of the Season 2 Finale: Interview with the Vampire," the focus is on this past weekend's season wrap-up:

Mark Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

