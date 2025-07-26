Posted in: AMC, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: interview with the vampire, sdcc

Interview with the Vampire Team Drops Big SDCC Tease, Talks Season 3

Interview with the Vampire's Rolin Jones, Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Eric Bogosian, and Mark Johnson talk up today's SDCC panel and more.

Article Summary Interview with the Vampire team teases exciting Season 3 reveals at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Rolin Jones hints at ancient vampire power and new twists to come in the hit AMC series

Cast highlights the vital support from the LGBTQ community and its influence on the story

Season 3 will follow key plotlines from the book, with musical inspiration shaping rockstar Lestat’s journey

In only a few hours (at the time that we're writing this), fans of AMC Networks and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman, and Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire are going to get the inside scoop on what the 2026-premiering third season has to offer. Heading into today's panel, Jones, Reid, Anderson, Bogosian, and EP Mark Johnson have been making the rounds to help set the mood. Checking in with Variety Studio during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), the team covered a ton of topics regarding what's to come – and we have some of those highlights to pass along.

First up, if you're wondering what we can expect later today, Reid and Jones do a great job talking up just how surprised fans might just be at what they're getting, considering they've only been filming for about a month. From there, they address just how important support from the LGBTQ community has been, Jones teases "ancient vampire power" being unleashed during Season 3, Reid addresses if the Queen of the Damned will come into play, Bogosian shares what it's like shifting into vampire mode, Reid discusses what it was like giving into the music before seeing a script, and some of the season's musical influences.

Sam Reid on if Queen of the Damned will make an appearance in "Interview with the Vampire": "We do follow the major plot points in the book closely." #ComicCon pic.twitter.com/QwBIwQ0TL9 — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Eric Bogosian on his "Interview with the Vampire transformation": "I've been waiting to be a vampire since the '70s." | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle #ComicCon pic.twitter.com/zFlnWyp2bS — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Sam Reid on diving into the music for "Interview with the Vampire" before ever reading the script: "It was deeply satisfying." #ComicCon pic.twitter.com/JGWOhls1ht — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"Interview with the Vampire" creators on the inspiration behind the characters: "I ended up feeling most close with Iggy Pop." | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/VlSWFBiNYY — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Interview with the Vampire, Talamasca at SDCC 2025

AMC Networks made it official with the release of key art graphics that Interview with the Vampire and Talamasca: The Secret Order would have a major presence during SDCC 2025. Here's a look at the official overview:

July 26 (4:30 pm) – "Anne Rice Immortal Universe" Panel (AMC): Anne Rice's Talamasca Panelists include Executive Producer Mark Johnson, who oversees the Anne Rice Immortal Universe for AMC Networks, Showrunners and Executive Producers, John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty, along with cast members Nicholas Denton, William Fichtner, Celine Buckens, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers. The panel will also debut a thrilling teaser trailer and reveal exclusive series news. Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire will give attendees an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the new season and preview the story of rockstar Lestat (Sam Reid), who starts a band and heads out on tour, among other series news and on-stage surprises. The panel will feature Executive Producer Mark Johnson, Showrunner and Executive Producer Rolin Jones, Composer Daniel Hart, and cast members Reid, Jacob Anderson, and Eric Bogosian. (Ballroom 20)

