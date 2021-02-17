Invincible Intros Rex Splode, Dupli-Kate; Jason Mantzoukas' "Perfect"

With Amazon Prime's adult-animated series adaptation of Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker's Invincible dropping ten-ton hints at an official trailer premiering this Friday, viewers have been getting a look at some of the key players in the series. Previously, we got a look at Gillian Jacobs' (Community) Samantha Eve Wilkins aka Atom Eve, and now we have a double update that introduces Jason Mantzoukas' (I'm Sorry, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) Rex Sloan aka Rex Splode, and Malese Jow's (The Flash, The Shannara Chronicles) Kate Cha aka Dupli-Kate.

Check out the two GIFs in action for yourselves below, with Amazon Prime's Invincible set to premiere on Friday, March 26, with three episodes (followed by weekly drops for the remaining five episodes)- with the first tweet teasing that Mantzoukas' Rex Splode sounds "as perfect as you could have imagined":

You're hearing Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode for the first time on Friday. It's as perfect as you could have imagined. pic.twitter.com/1z4m89MmUW — Invincible (@InvincibleHQ) February 16, 2021

This tweet will have you seeing double. Triple? pic.twitter.com/HutucUQN4o — Invincible (@InvincibleHQ) February 17, 2021

From the comic book co-created by Kirkman and Walker, and illustrated by Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a normal teenager except for the fact that his father Nolan (J.K. Simmons) is the most powerful superhero on the planet- Omni-Man. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father's tutelage. The series is described as suspenseful, action-filled, and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship, and humanity.

Joining Yuen and Simmons on Invincible are Zachary Quinto as Robot, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Mark Hamill as Art, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan / Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos as Doc Seismic, Malese Jow as Kate Cha / Dupli-Kate, Kevin Michael Richardson as Monster Girl's monster form and the Mauler Twins, Grey Griffin as Shrinking Ray and Monster Girl, Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood, Djimon Hounsou as the Martian Emperor, Ezra Miller as D.A. Sinclair, Jeffrey Donovan as Machine Head, Nicole Byer as new characters Fiona and Vanessa, Jon Hamm as new character Steve, Jonathan Groff as Rick Sheridan, and Mahershala Ali as Titan.

The Guardians of the Globe includes a "who's who" from within the Walking Dead universe: Ross Marquand as The Immortal and Aquarius, Lauren Cohan as War Woman, Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush, Lennie James as Darkwing, Chad Coleman as Martian Man, and Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost. Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert, and Catherine Winder will serve as executive producers along with supervising directors Justin Copeland and Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man). Skybound will produce the series.