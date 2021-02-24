Invincible: Robert Kirkman Talks "The Boys" Comparison, Series Changes

Even though Amazon Prime's animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker's Invincible is still a little more than a month away, fans of the comic book series have seen and heard enough to feel confident that Kirkman and his team have kept their promise that the eight-episode season will do right by the source material. Now, series executive producer Kirkman is discussing the series with EW- beginning with comparisons some have made between Invincible and a certain other adult-themed series on the streaming service. It's a comparison Kirkman doesn't quite agree with, viewing Eric Kripke's The Boys as having fun "tearing down superheroes" while the animated adventure is "very much a family drama" (though you could say that The Boys is a family drama of sorts, too). "It's about a son and his father and mother in this superhero world and all the complications that come from that," Kirkman explains. "It is grounded, but in principle, more than 'The Boys,' it celebrates what makes superheroes special, in my opinion."

For Kirkman and Walker, the idea was to offer readers an epic superhero story that would plant its flag in every type of superhero story that readers have come to know. "The idea was basically to take everything we had ever loved about the superhero genre and put it into one series. We wanted to construct a world that was so broad that, over the course of the life of the series, we could tell basically every type of superhero story that had been told and put our own spin on it," he said. "Sometimes it's a horror series. Sometimes it's a drama. Sometimes it's straight-up science-fiction. It's all done in a grounded, human way."

And much like readers of Kirkman's The Walking Dead comic book series learned that the television adaptation would stray from and add to the printed canon, Invincible fans should expect some surprises when the sorry makes the leap from page to screen. For example, viewers can expect expanded character arcs for Zazie Beetz's Amber Bennett and Sandra Oh's Debra Grayson. "As you go deeper into the season, there are a lot of storylines from much later in the comic that get moved up into this season because thematically they fit better and it seemed like the right time for Mark to be engaging in these conflicts concurrently with what was going on with his father," Kirkman explained. "But, for the most part, the core aspects of the comic book are still present [on the show]."

Here's your look at the official trailer for Amazon Prime's Invincible, set to premiere on Friday, March 26, with three episodes (followed by weekly drops for the remaining five episodes):

From the comic book co-created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, and illustrated by Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a normal teenager except for the fact that his father Nolan (J.K. Simmons) is the most powerful superhero on the planet- Omni-Man. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father's tutelage. The series is described as suspenseful, action-filled, and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship, and humanity.

Joining Yuen and Simmons on Invincible are Zachary Quinto as Robot, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Mark Hamill as Art, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan / Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos as Doc Seismic, Malese Jow as Kate Cha / Dupli-Kate, Kevin Michael Richardson as Monster Girl's monster form and the Mauler Twins, Grey Griffin as Shrinking Ray and Monster Girl, Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood, Djimon Hounsou as the Martian Emperor, Ezra Miller as D.A. Sinclair, Jeffrey Donovan as Machine Head, Nicole Byer as new characters Fiona and Vanessa, Jon Hamm as new character Steve, Jonathan Groff as Rick Sheridan, and Mahershala Ali as Titan.

The Guardians of the Globe includes a "who's who" from within the Walking Dead universe: Ross Marquand as The Immortal and Aquarius, Lauren Cohan as War Woman, Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush, Lennie James as Darkwing, Chad Coleman as Martian Man, and Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost. Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert, and Catherine Winder will serve as executive producers along with supervising directors Justin Copeland and Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man). Skybound will produce the series.