Invincible S02: Ryan Ottley Intros "A Nice Man Named Angstrom" (VIDEO)

Invincible comics co-creator Ryan Ottley offered a video introduction to "a nice man named Angstrom" ahead of the series' second season.

While a little more than three months might seem like a long time to wait for Amazon's Steven Yeun & J.K. Simmons-starring animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's Invincible, there is a positive side to all of this. That means we also have a lot of time to learn more about what we can expect – unfortunately, not from the cast until the AMPTP decides to get serious, returns to the bargaining table, and cuts fair deals with SAG-AFTRA & WGA. For this go around, Ottley was kind enough to take to social media to share an artistic tease for the second season that introduces us to "a nice man named Angstrom." Of course, there are about ten pounds of sarcasm to that post – as fans of the comic book series are more than well aware – with the Sterling K. Brown-voiced character set to be a major second-season big bad.

"Some large or small aspect of Season 2 focuses on the Angstrom Levy character. He'll be a new villain that comes into the series. And if you've read the comics, you're aware of who he is and what his deal is. He's a villain that has access to multiple dimensions, and so it's another one of those dang multiverse things," Kirkman shared in an interview from back in April 2023. But much like Kirkman's other adaptations, don't assume that because you know how the comics go that you know where the adult animated series may be heading. "We do things in a different way [than the comics], so there's a little bit of a unique flavor to what we're doing," Kirkman added. Here's a look at the video that Ottley shared earlier today, offering an artistic tease of the villainy still to come next season:

Amazon's Prime Video: Invincible Season 2

With Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible set to drop new episodes on November 3rd, here's a look back at the official teaser trailer, along with a season overview and a rundown of who's joining the cast this season:

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten & more. And during the previous panel celebrating the 20th anniversary of the comic book series with Kirkman, Walker, Ottley, Sean Mackiewicz (SVP/publisher, Skybound), Marge Dean (head of studio, Skybound Animation), and Mike Rogers (creative director, Skybound), attendees were treated to a look at the new Season 2 character design for William.

And if you head on over to Amazon's Prime Video, Invincible: Atom Eve, a special origin episode focusing on the rise of Gillian Jacobs' Samantha Eve Wilkins, is already available for you to check out. Here's a look at the official episode trailer:

Here's a look back at Kirkman, Walker, and Ottley reacting to the teaser for Season 2 that was released in January, followed by a look back at what we learned about the second season:

Here's that Season 2 script page teasing a very bloody (and not surprising) throwdown between Mark and Ross Marquand's The Immortal, accompanied by the appropriate Jason Mantzoukas (Rex Sloan/Rex Splode) screencap reaction shot:

And here's a look back at the preview video that was released confirming the season's release window, with Seth Rogen's Allen The Alien finally getting the information out of Mark after some stalling (clearly, someone's been reading social media over the past few months):

Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

