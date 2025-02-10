Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: invincible, prime video

Invincible Season 3 Ep. 4: "You Were My Hero" Promo Trailer Released

Here's a look at the promo trailer for Prime Video's Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons-starring Invincible Season 3 Ep. 4: "You Were My Hero."

After an ominous tease that the animated series' title card would be shifting to "Invinciboy" at some point later this season, Prime Video's Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons-starring adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's comic book series Invincible is back with a look at what's to come this week with S03E04: "You Were My Hero" (directed by Jason Zurek and written by Helen Leigh). As if restarting a relationship, being paranoid about turning into your father while trying to convince everyone else that you're turning into your father, the rumblings of "Omni-Kid" on the way, and a villain believed dead apparently returning weren't stressful enough, Mark looks to help save an alien species – only for that to turn out not exactly as he expected (as you'll see in the episode trailer below).

"I don't think superhero fatigue is a real thing, but I do think that the genre of superhero storytelling has become so ubiquitous that it's gotten to a point where it's not fresh and it's not new," Kirkman shared during the Los Angeles premiere of Invincible Season 3 when asked if audiences are tiring of superhero shows and films. In fact, Kirman sees the creative silver lining in the superhero genre being so accepted by larger audiences. "You can't just be a superhero show and not have anything special about you anymore because I think the novelty has worn off. But that's really exciting to me because now it means that everyone is so familiar with superheroes that you can push things in interesting directions."

Episode 4 is a banger and a personal favorite of Admincible's. See you Thursday!!! pic.twitter.com/tBHrezVy6k — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) February 10, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Joining the voice cast this season are Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Simu Liu (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad), Kate Mara (House of Cards), Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai), John DiMaggio (Futurama), Tzi Ma (The Farewell), Doug Bradley ("Hellraiser" franchise), and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth). Though details on Banks's and Bradley's characters weren't released (Hmmm…?), here's a rundown of who's who:

POWERPLEX (Paul): A new villain with an emotional past, Powerplex absorbs energy – letting him use an enemy's strength against them. And that enemy is Invincible.

BECKY DUVALL (Mara): With a deep hatred for Invincible, Becky works with Powerplex to deliver justice she believes was denied.

THE ELEPHANT (DiMaggio): A serious villain with a serious name and a serious look. He wants the world to stop eating meat. He probably wants other things, too. It doesn't matter as long as he's taken seriously… By somebody. Please.

MR. LIU (Ma): Under this wizened exterior, he's the ruthless leader of The Order – an international crime syndicate. But that's not all this mysterious old man is hiding.

FIGHTMASTER & DROPKICK (Maridueña): Freedom-fighting twins from a troubled future, they're willing to risk everything in a desperate quest to save their world.

OLIVER GRAYSON (Convery): Mark's younger brother was a toddler the last time we saw him, but when you're half Viltrumite and half Thraxan, you grow up real fast.

MULTI-PAUL (Liu): An elite assassin for Mr. Liu's secret criminal organization, Multi-Paul took the opposite path of his sister Dupli-Kate. But blood is thicker than water…

Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise Jow. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!