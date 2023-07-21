Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, atom eve, preview, prime video, robert kirkman, season 2

Invincible: Special Atom Eve Origin Episode Hits Prime Video Tonight

The Invincible good news roll on, with an origin episode for Gillian Jacobs' Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve hitting Prime Video tonight.

Just when we thought we were done with all of the good news surrounding Amazon's Steven Yeun & J.K. Simmons-starring animated adaptation of Invincible, Robert Kirkman and company had another surprise to roll out to everyone. Tonight at SDCC, there will be a special screening of Invincible: Atom Eve, a special origin episode focusing on the rise of Gillian Jacobs' Samantha Eve Wilkins. But you won't have to be at SDCC tonight to check it out because the episode will also be hitting Prime Video in time for the weekend, too. Here's a look at the special key art that was released:

If you're looking for a preview, here's a mini-trailer that was released in support of the news:

Can't wait for you to watch… [SMASH TO ATOM EVE TITLE CARD]. Invincible Atom Eve, a special episode, now available on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/IS9M8apIgK — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) July 22, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's the tweet that went out not long after the SDCC panel wrapped, offering the good news:

Before Season 2 arrives, witness the rise of Samantha Eve Wilkins. INVINCIBLE ATOM EVE, a special origin story episode, drops tonight on @PrimeVideo and screens 10 p.m. PT at SDCC!!! pic.twitter.com/K3EHK5qa08 — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) July 22, 2023 Show Full Tweet

With Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible set to drop new episodes on November 3rd, here's a look back at the official teaser trailer, along with a season overview and a rundown of who's joining the cast this season:

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten & more. And during the previous panel celebrating the 20th anniversary of the comic book series with Kirkman, Walker, Ottley, Sean Mackiewicz (SVP/publisher, Skybound), Marge Dean (head of studio, Skybound Animation), and Mike Rogers (creative director, Skybound), attendees were treated to a look at the new Season 2 character design for William.

Invincible: The Road to Season 2 (What We Know Up Until SDCC 2023)

Here's a look back at Kirkman, Walker, and Ottley reacting to the teaser for Season 2 that was released in January, followed by a look back at what we learned about the second season:

Here's that Season 2 script page teasing a very bloody (and not surprising) throwdown between Mark and Ross Marquand's The Immortal, accompanied by the appropriate Jason Mantzoukas (Rex Sloan/Rex Splode) screencap reaction shot:

And here's a look back at the preview video that was released confirming the season's release window, with Seth Rogen's Allen The Alien finally getting the information out of Mark after some stalling (clearly, someone's been reading social media over the past few months):

Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

