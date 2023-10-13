Posted in: Cartoon Network, Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: boxtown, Hamas, israel, tara strong, teen titans
Boxtown Recasting Tara Strong for Israel/Hamas Posts? Strong Responds
Was veteran voice actress Tara Strong replaced on the adult animation project Boxtown over Israel/Hamas posts? Strong responds to the news.
In the days since the horrific terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel from out of Gaza – resulting in hundreds dead, thousands displaced, and individuals kidnapped from Israel & held in Gaza – the already unstable Middle East region continues to deteriorate by the hour. On social media, the tragedy and fallout are being hotly debated in ways that have created confusion & growing animosity on a number of fronts. In the case of veteran voice actress Tara Strong (Teen Titans GO!, Loki), that heated confusion may have led to her being recast from an upcoming adult animation production. Strong was set to voice Bill the Orphan in Charlie Gavin (Clarence, Harvey Beaks) & Bandit Mill Animation's Boxtown – with the crowdfunded project also starring Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls) as con-man detective Tim Standing. At least, that was until this past Thursday, when the team behind Boxtown announced that Strong was being recast – adding this interesting line in a follow-up tweet in what appeared to be an attempt at more clarity: "It's very disappointing that some people continue to spread misinformation and hatred. We do not stand for hatred in any of its forms." Earlier today, Strong responded to her recasting – news that she said she first learned about on Twitter.
"Hello all! Just wanted to offer a quick update on Boxtown. We will be recasting the role of Bill (previously played by Tara Strong). We'll have more info soon on open auditions. Thanks for y'all's understanding as we re-orient and figure out the next steps," read the first tweet from the team behind the adult animation project, announcing that Strong was being recast. In a follow-up post, the production offered additional insight into its actions. "The Boxtown team is a diverse team of all stripes. Ms. Strong was fully paid for her work (and as we're only funded for one episode, she is missing out on no future work). It's very disappointing that some people continue to spread misinformation and hatred. We do not stand for hatred in any of its forms."
"Just found out on Twitter! This is what happens when you help fans get shows made, I guess," Strong wrote in response. "Fired for being Jewish. Glad I helped you get your Kickstarter money. Please lose my email address & pray for my family in Israel and in Gaza. & #prayforpeace." It's not clear if the move came based on a specific post or a series of posts by Strong that the team behind the animated project found objectionable. Following up on her response, two individuals accused Strong of having gone on an "Islamophobic binge" and that she believes "Muslims are out to take over the world" – to which Strong reaffirmed that her comments were directed at Hamas and not the Palestinian people:
Some believe that the following tweet was the post in question – questioning who Strong was referring to when she mentioned "they" – while the veteran actress' posts following this one from October 9th directly refer to Hamas.
And here's a look at the video from earlier this year that launched the production crowdfund