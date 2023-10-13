Posted in: Cartoon Network, Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: boxtown, Hamas, israel, tara strong, teen titans

Boxtown Recasting Tara Strong for Israel/Hamas Posts? Strong Responds

Was veteran voice actress Tara Strong replaced on the adult animation project Boxtown over Israel/Hamas posts? Strong responds to the news.

In the days since the horrific terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel from out of Gaza – resulting in hundreds dead, thousands displaced, and individuals kidnapped from Israel & held in Gaza – the already unstable Middle East region continues to deteriorate by the hour. On social media, the tragedy and fallout are being hotly debated in ways that have created confusion & growing animosity on a number of fronts. In the case of veteran voice actress Tara Strong (Teen Titans GO!, Loki), that heated confusion may have led to her being recast from an upcoming adult animation production. Strong was set to voice Bill the Orphan in Charlie Gavin (Clarence, Harvey Beaks) & Bandit Mill Animation's Boxtown – with the crowdfunded project also starring Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls) as con-man detective Tim Standing. At least, that was until this past Thursday, when the team behind Boxtown announced that Strong was being recast – adding this interesting line in a follow-up tweet in what appeared to be an attempt at more clarity: "It's very disappointing that some people continue to spread misinformation and hatred. We do not stand for hatred in any of its forms." Earlier today, Strong responded to her recasting – news that she said she first learned about on Twitter.

"Hello all! Just wanted to offer a quick update on Boxtown. We will be recasting the role of Bill (previously played by Tara Strong). We'll have more info soon on open auditions. Thanks for y'all's understanding as we re-orient and figure out the next steps," read the first tweet from the team behind the adult animation project, announcing that Strong was being recast. In a follow-up post, the production offered additional insight into its actions. "The Boxtown team is a diverse team of all stripes. Ms. Strong was fully paid for her work (and as we're only funded for one episode, she is missing out on no future work). It's very disappointing that some people continue to spread misinformation and hatred. We do not stand for hatred in any of its forms."

"Just found out on Twitter! This is what happens when you help fans get shows made, I guess," Strong wrote in response. "Fired for being Jewish. Glad I helped you get your Kickstarter money. Please lose my email address & pray for my family in Israel and in Gaza. & #prayforpeace." It's not clear if the move came based on a specific post or a series of posts by Strong that the team behind the animated project found objectionable. Following up on her response, two individuals accused Strong of having gone on an "Islamophobic binge" and that she believes "Muslims are out to take over the world" – to which Strong reaffirmed that her comments were directed at Hamas and not the Palestinian people:

I've never been nor would I ever be, but I am against #HAMAS so should everyone else 💙 — tara strong (@tarastrong) October 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Some believe that the following tweet was the post in question – questioning who Strong was referring to when she mentioned "they" – while the veteran actress' posts following this one from October 9th directly refer to Hamas.

This is only the beginning. They were smart to start with a country people love to hate. — tara strong (@tarastrong) October 9, 2023 Show Full Tweet

For those who support the actions of #Hamas; when they infiltrate your home town, on your soil, break into Jewish homes, raping, beheading innocent babies,will you applaud them? Will you wave their flag while they slaughter Christians & Muslims who don't believe their ideologies? — tara strong (@tarastrong) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at the video from earlier this year that launched the production crowdfund, and featuring

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!