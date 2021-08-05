Is Cody Crying All the Time a Tease for Ric Flair Coming to AEW?

Cody Rhodes got emotional again on AEW Dynamite last night, nearly breaking into tears while he tried to announce his retirement before getting attacked by Malachai Black. It's not the first time Rhodes has broken down during a promo on Dynamite, begging the question: is Cody really that emotional, or is all of this a clever tease for Ric Flair coming to AEW?

Ric Flair was recently released by WWE after disagreeing with Vince McMahon, which The Chadster firmly believes is something that one should never do. Unfortunately, that makes The Nature Boy a free agent, which means AEW is free to hire him if they want. AEW's roster is already packed and they have quite a few legends on board already, so they don't need Flair, but these recent teases of Cody tearing up during promos are making The Chadster think something may be up here.

The sixteen-time world champion is also known for getting emotional all the time, in promos, in backstage segments, in interviews, Hall-of-Fame speeches, on podcasts. You name the place, Ric Flair has gotten emotional and teared up there. So it's hard to ignore these subtle hints from Cody Rhodes as anything other than concrete proof that Flair is AEW-bound.

The Chadster has been paying attention to AEW's hints lately. Kenny Omega was wearing a Cookie Monster shirt on Dynamite this week. Last week, Darby Allin cut a promo calling out "the best in the world." And AEW booked the United Center in Chicago and sold it out. All of these signs point to CM Punk betraying The Chadster's beloved WWE to sign with AEW, and The Chadster can only assume the same is true about these hints for Ric Flair.

Obviously, The Chadster hopes that doesn't happen, as any wrestler added to AEW's roster gives the more of a chance of defeating WWE in the ratings, which The Chadster would personally find devastating. But Tony Khan has shown before that it is his goal to ruin The Chadster's life, and signing Ric Flair after he was let go by WWE would definitely help Tony Khan in that cause because The Chadster can't stand to see legends being used well in AEW. WWE needs those legends to boost ratings whenever they start to slump too badly, and the more of them that AEW hires, the harder it will be for WWE to do that.

There's no concrete evidence that Ric Flair has signed with AEW, but The Chadster's gut tells him that… that… oh, dang it, now The Chadster is tearing up just thinking about Ric Flair signing with AEW! Dang it, Tony Khan! Now you've made The Chadster do it! And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!